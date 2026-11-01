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How Rape Accused Fled Police Custody With Handcuffs In Banda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 20:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A rape accused, Malkhan Yadav, managed to escape from police custody with handcuffs in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, prompting a massive manhunt and an investigation into police negligence.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man accused of rape and abduction, Malkhan Yadav, escaped from police custody in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday.
  • Yadav fled the Bisanda police station with handcuffs on, allegedly giving police personnel the slip around 4 am on Sunday.
  • He had been arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl about a month ago.
  • A case is being registered against the accused and the on-duty police personnel for the escape.
  • Police teams are conducting raids to re-arrest Malkhan Yadav.

A rape accused escaped from police custody with handcuffs from a police station here in the early hours of Sunday, a police officer said.

Details Of The Escape

The accused, identified as Malkhan Yadav, a resident of Mahokhar village under Dehat Kotwali police station limits, had been arrested by Bisanda police for allegedly abducting a minor girl and raping her, Baberu Circle Officer Krishnakant Tripathi said.

 

The accused escaped from the police station at around 4 am on Sunday after allegedly giving the police personnel a slip, he said.

A case is being registered against the accused and the on-duty police personnel in connection with the escape. Police teams are conducting raids at his possible hideouts to arrest him, the officer said.

Tripathi said the accused had allegedly taken the minor girl from the Bisanda police station area about a month ago. The police had arrested him and rescued the girl on Saturday and brought them to the police station.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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