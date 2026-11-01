How Rape Accused Fled Police Custody With Handcuffs In Banda

A rape accused, Malkhan Yadav, managed to escape from police custody with handcuffs in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, prompting a massive manhunt and an investigation into police negligence.

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Key Points A man accused of rape and abduction, Malkhan Yadav, escaped from police custody in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday.

Yadav fled the Bisanda police station with handcuffs on, allegedly giving police personnel the slip around 4 am on Sunday.

He had been arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl about a month ago.

A case is being registered against the accused and the on-duty police personnel for the escape.

Police teams are conducting raids to re-arrest Malkhan Yadav.

A rape accused escaped from police custody with handcuffs from a police station here in the early hours of Sunday, a police officer said.

Details Of The Escape

The accused, identified as Malkhan Yadav, a resident of Mahokhar village under Dehat Kotwali police station limits, had been arrested by Bisanda police for allegedly abducting a minor girl and raping her, Baberu Circle Officer Krishnakant Tripathi said.

The accused escaped from the police station at around 4 am on Sunday after allegedly giving the police personnel a slip, he said.

A case is being registered against the accused and the on-duty police personnel in connection with the escape. Police teams are conducting raids at his possible hideouts to arrest him, the officer said.

Tripathi said the accused had allegedly taken the minor girl from the Bisanda police station area about a month ago. The police had arrested him and rescued the girl on Saturday and brought them to the police station.