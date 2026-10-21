Odisha Man Held In Keralam For Rape, Blackmail

Keralam police have successfully apprehended a 24-year-old man from a Maoist-influenced village in Odisha, bringing him to Ernakulam to face charges in a serious rape and blackmail case.

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Key Points Keralam police arrested Siddhab Gamidanga, 24, from Odisha on Wednesday in connection with a rape case in Ernakulam.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant and threatened to circulate her nude photographs after befriending her in 2024.

Gamidanga fled to Odisha after the case was registered but was traced using mobile phone details.

His arrest in a Maoist-influenced village in Odisha proved challenging and required the intervention of local police and representatives.

He was produced before a court in Odisha and subsequently brought to Keralam on a transit warrant.

The Keralam police have arrested a 24-year-old man from a Maoist-influenced village in Odisha in connection with a rape case registered in Ernakulam North police station, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Siddhab Gamidanga, a native of Rayagada district in Odisha, allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant at Kaloor and in some hotels here, after befriending her in 2024, they said.

Details Of The Investigation

He allegedly took her nude photographs and threatened to circulate them among his friends and on social media, following which she approached the police.

After learning about the case, the accused fled to Odisha, where he was living after marrying another woman, police said.

The investigation team traced him using mobile phone details. His arrest proved challenging as people of village with Maoist influence surrounded the police team.

With the intervention of Odisha police and local representatives, the situation was brought under control, they said.

The accused was produced before a court in Odisha, and the police brought him to Keralam on a transit warrant.

The investigation team was led by Ernakulam North Sub-Inspector Manoj under the supervision of Ernakulam Central ACP C B Tom, with Senior Civil Police Officers (SCPO) Sumesh and Pradeep and Civil Police Officer (CPO) Nisheed as members, police added.