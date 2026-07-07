Ranchi man's head found after 17 days; wife, her lover held

Ranchi police cracked a complex beheading case, arresting the victim's wife and her lover who allegedly conspired to murder him over an extramarital affair.

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Key Points A 29-year-old man was allegedly beheaded by his wife and her lover in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The victim's headless torso was discovered on June 19, with his head recovered 17 days later.

The wife, Subodhini Devi, and her lover, Raman Seth, were detained and confessed to the conspiracy.

The motive for the murder was the wife's desire to marry her lover, stemming from an extramarital relationship.

Police used technical and forensic evidence to identify the victim, Sanjay Lohra, despite the missing head.

A 29-year-old man was allegedly beheaded by his wife and her lover in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, with police recovering the victim's head 17 days after his torso was found, an officer said on July 7, Tuesday.

Sanjay Lohra, a resident of Manjhidih village in the Tamar police station area, was allegedly murdered as his wife wanted to marry her lover, the police said.

Gruesome Discovery And Initial Investigation

Lohra's partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest area in the Bundu police station area on June 19.

Acting on information provided by the accused during interrogation, police said they recovered his head from the Rani forest near Sundardih village in the Tamar police station area, where it had allegedly been buried.

The accused have been identified as Subodhini Devi and her lover, Raman Seth. Both were detained for questioning on Monday, the police said.

Unravelling The Conspiracy

"During interrogation, Devi disclosed that she was in an extramarital relationship with Seth and wanted to marry him. The two allegedly conspired to kill Lohra," an officer of Bundu police station said.

Seth, along with two other associates, allegedly beheaded Lohra after the murder. Raids are underway to arrest the two absconding accused, he said.

Bundu SDPO Om Prakash said the investigation initially posed a challenge as the victim's head was missing, making identification difficult.

"It had become a blind murder case for investigators. It was difficult to establish the victim's identity without the head. However, technical and forensic evidence helped us identify the deceased as Sanjay Lohra," he said. Following the identification, police detained Lohra's wife on suspicion of involvement in the murder, leading to the disclosure of the alleged conspiracy, he said.

The police said they have also seized a car suspected to have been used to transport and dispose of the victim's body.