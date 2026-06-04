Land Dispute Angle Probed In Ranchi Molestation-Murder Case

Police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, are investigating the alleged beating death of 25-year-old Rohit Mirgha following a molestation accusation, with a potential land dispute between the families also under scrutiny.

Key Points A 25-year-old man, Rohit Mirgha, was allegedly beaten to death in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred after a woman accused Mirgha of molestation.

Three individuals, including the woman's husband and son, are suspected of the assault.

Police have arrested one accused and are searching for two others.

Investigators are also probing a long-standing land dispute between the families as a possible motive.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people for "molesting" a woman in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Thursday. The incident happened at Lahna village under Ratu police station limits, around 20-km from state capital Ranchi on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

Police Investigate Alleged Molestation And Murder

"Following a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased at Ratu police station, we arrested one accused. Two others are still absconding and they will be nabbed soon," Ranchi SP (Rural) Gaurav Goswami said.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Mirgha.

Goswami said according to initial investigation, the woman was working in a field on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place. "The woman alleged molestation by Mirgha. In a fit of rage, three persons, including her husband and son, allegedly beat him," the SP said.

Mirgha was taken to hospital where he died during treatment, Goswami said.

The villagers have told the police that there was a long-standing land dispute between the families of the woman and Mirgha, he said. "We are probing all aspects related to the case," the SP added.