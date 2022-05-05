News
Rediff.com  » News » Ranas walk out of jail; MP Navneet develops health problems, is hospitalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 05, 2022 23:11 IST
Independent MP Navneet Rana and her-MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after a Mumbai court granted them bail, more than a week after they were arrested in an alleged case of sedition.

IMAGE: Independent MLA from Badnera Ravi Rana meets his wife and Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana after getting bail, at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, in Mumbai, May 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

After they were granted bail on Wednesday, the necessary documents had not reached the prisons where they were lodged in time.

 

On Thursday, Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha memer from Amravati in Maharashtra, came out of the Byculla women's jail in south Mumbai around 2 pm, an official said.

She waved at media-persons and then headed for suburban Bandra in a police escort van.

Navneet Rana's lawyer told media-persons that the MP was unwell, her blood pressure had gone up, she had body ache and spondylitis.

She will be taken to a private hospital for a check-up and doctors will decide the further course of treatment, the lawyer said.

Later, the parliamentarian's husband Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati, was also released from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai around 4 pm.

The bail box of the jail opened at 3.30 pm following which his release formalities were completed, the official said.

Heavy security was deployed outside the Taloja jail, he added.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Khar police in Mumbai under Sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple had announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

The couple later dropped the plan, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city the next day.

But the police, nonetheless, booked them for sedition and 'promoting enmity between different groups', among other offences.

The special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs laid down several conditions while granting them bail on Wednesday.

