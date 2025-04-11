HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rana lodged at NIA headquarters amid high security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 11, 2025 13:52 IST

Security has been stepped up outside the National Investigation Agency headquarters where Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana has been lodged after the agency secured his 18-day custody following his extradition from the United States.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters' ahead of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's arrival, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

"We have stepped up security arrangements outside the NIA headquarters to maintain law and order. Additional police and paramilitary force personnel have have been deployed," a senior police officer said.

He said that no one will be allowed to breach law and order.

 

The extradition plane carrying Rana landed at the Delhi airport Thursday and he was produced before a special court by the agency.

Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh sent him to 18-day custody.

After securing his custody, the NIA took Rana to its headquarters early Friday in a heavily-secured motorcade comprising Delhi Police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and other security personnel.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
