HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rana helped Headley get Indian visa, claims Mumbai cop

Rana helped Headley get Indian visa, claims Mumbai cop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 11, 2025 00:13 IST

x

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa, a Mumbai police official familiar with the probe said.

IMAGE: Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana in NIA custody after extradition from the US. Photograph: Courtesy NIA on X

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday evening formally arrested Rana following his extradition from the United States.

Rana had served in the Pakistan Army medical corps before emigrating to Canada in late 1990s and started an immigration consultancy firm. He later moved to the US and set up an office in Chicago.

 

Through his firm, Rana gave cover to Headley to carry out reconnaissance mission in Mumbai prior to the November 2008 attacks and helped him get a ten-year visa extension, the police official said on Thursday.

During his stay in India, Headley used the front of running an immigration business and was in regular contact with Rana.

There were more than 230 phone calls between the two during this period, the official said.

Rana was also in touch with `Major Iqbal', another co-conspirator of the attacks during this period, as per the NIA charge sheet.

Rana himself visited India in November 2008.

As per the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police against Rana in 2023 in the 26/11 attack case, he lived in a hotel in Powai, and had a discussion about crowded places in South Mumbai with a person who has been listed as a witness in the case.

Subsequently, some of these places were targeted by the Pakistani terrorists during the deadly attacks that claimed 166 lives.

The terrorists targeted multiple iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, each of which Headley had scouted in advance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tharoor hails Rana extradition, says 26/11 plotters must face justice
Tharoor hails Rana extradition, says 26/11 plotters must face justice
Nothing to do with Canadian national Tahawwur Rana: Pak
Nothing to do with Canadian national Tahawwur Rana: Pak
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
US Supreme Court rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition
US Supreme Court rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition
Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case
Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Garlic Effect: 7 Great Things About Garlic

webstory image 2

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 3

9 Things That Malaika Loves

VIDEOS

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set0:51

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD