Ramdev's associate Balkrishna acquitted in 15-year-old forged documents case

A CBI court in Dehradun has acquitted Acharya Balkrishna, general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, in a long-standing 15-year-old passport forgery case.

IMAGE: Yoga guru Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali's general secretary, was acquitted in a 15-year-old passport forgery case by a CBI court in Dehradun.

Co-accused Naresh Chandra Dwivedi, charged with providing forged documents, was also acquitted in the same case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had initiated the investigation in 2011 following allegations that Balkrishna, a Nepali national, obtained an Indian passport using forged documents.

Following the verdict, Balkrishna expressed his faith in the judicial system but noted the exhausting nature of the prolonged legal process.

A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Dehradun on Monday acquitted Acharya Balkrishna - a close associate of Yoga guru Ramdev and general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth - in a 15-year-old case involving the procurement of a passport based on forged educational and other documents.

The court of the Special Judicial Magistrate also acquitted Naresh Chandra Dwivedi, a co-accused charged with providing forged documents to Balkrishna.

Details Of The Passport Forgery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and initiated an investigation in 2011 following a complaint alleging that Balkrishna was a Nepali national who had obtained an Indian passport using forged documents.

However, after a prolonged trial, the court acquitted the accused. Following the court's verdict, Balkrishna said that he has full faith in the judicial system.

He, however, said that the long legal process was exhausting and he had to endure humiliation, disrepute, and the negative energy of others during the process.