Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent exchange of symbolic gifts with Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah, including a Kalamkari Ramayana painting and 'Gangajal', powerfully reinforces the enduring spiritual and cultural bonds between India and Nepal.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents 'Gangajal' to his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, during their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 23, 2026. Photograph: @PM_nepal_ X/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah a Kalamkari Sampoorna Ramayana painting, a Banarasi brocade stole, and 'Gangajal' on Monday.

The gifts were exchanged during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, where leaders also virtually flagged off a train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur.

The Kalamkari painting, depicting Lord Rama's journey, symbolises the spiritual bond between Ayodhya and Janakpur.

A Banarasi brocade stole in a Sadeli box and 'Gangajal' from Varanasi further highlight India's rich craftsmanship and spiritual connection.

These symbolic gestures underscore the deep-rooted religious, cultural, and civilisational ties between India and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah a Kalamkari Sampoorna Ramayana painting, a Banarasi brocade stole in a Sadeli box, and 'Gangajal'.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, held a bilateral meeting with Modi. The two leaders also virtually flagged off a train service between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal.

Symbolic Gifts Reinforce India-Nepal Ties

Modi gifted Shah the painting, depicting major episodes of Lord Rama's journey, from his birth and exile to his victory over Ravana and return to Ayodhya, official sources said.

Hand-painted on cotton in the traditional Srikalahasthi style of Andhra Pradesh using a bamboo pen and natural dyes, the artwork showcases India's rich heritage of storytelling, devotion and traditional craftsmanship.

It also symbolises the enduring spiritual and cultural bond between India and Nepal, connecting Ayodhya, the land of Lord Rama, with Janakpur, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, and reflecting the shared heritage, friendship and values of the two nations.

Cultural Exchange And Spiritual Unity

Modi also gifted Shah a Banarasi brocade stole in a Sadeli box. The silk stole from Varanasi, featuring intricate motifs and shimmering zari work crafted by skilled master weavers, was presented in a Sadeli box from Gujarat, showcasing intricate geometric inlay and traditional woodworking.

The prime minister also gifted his Nepalese counterpart 'Gangajal' from Varanasi in a brass urn.

Originating from the Ganga river near the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the offering holds special significance in reflecting the spiritual bond between Baba Vishwanath of Varanasi and Lord Pashupatinath of Kathmandu, both revered manifestations of Lord Shiva.

It symbolises the deep-rooted religious, cultural and civilisational ties between India and Nepal, conveying blessings of peace, prosperity and spiritual unity while strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations, sources said.