Ram Temple Trust performs 'atonement' ritual after donation theft

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya is undertaking a unique 10-day purification ritual, including the recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra, to 'atone' for a recent donation theft and 'seek forgiveness' from the Almighty, aiming to restore the temple's sanctity.

IMAGE: Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust initiated a 10-day purification ritual to atone for a recent donation theft at the Ram temple complex.

The ritual, a brainchild of trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri, involves daily recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra by Ayodhya gurukuls.

The aim is to perform at least 251 recitations of the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra daily to restore the temple's sanctity and dignity.

Eight people associated with donation counting were arrested following the theft, and two trust members, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, resigned.

The alleged donation theft, which erupted on June 7, has become a significant political controversy.

Ayodhya isn't new to rituals. But what makes the ongoing 10-day purification ritual by the Ram temple trust unique is that it is meant to 'atone' for the recent donation theft and 'seek forgiveness' from the Almighty.

A brainchild of Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, this purification ritual, which began on Wednesday, involves recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra by the gurukuls of Ayodhya.

Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra recitation means chanting 1,000 different names of Lord Vishnu, a ritual Hindus believe ushers in positivity, prosperity and good luck.

Atonement and Purification Efforts

"Following the incident of theft of offerings in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated a special 10-day ritual for atonement and purification across the temple premises and various gurukuls to restore the temple's sanctity and dignity," Govind Dev Giri told PTI on Friday.

Giri said the attempt is to ensure at least 251 recitations of the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra daily.

Dinendra Das, a member of the trust, told PTI Videos that the recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra is being done to rectify the 'mistakes committed at the Ram Lalla's place'.

Das said along with Vishnu Sahasranama recitation, the Valmiki Ramayan is also being done.

The Donation Theft Controversy

On July 5, Giri had said that the alleged temple donation theft had hurt devotees of Lord Ram.

"We all are deeply hurt, saddened and ashamed (by donation theft)," Giri said, adding that 'truth' would come out with the blessings of Lord Ram.

The donation theft row erupted on June 7 and has since snowballed into major political controversy.

A Special Investigation Team was announced on June 13 and based on its preliminary findings, eight people associated with donation counting at the Ram temple were arrested.

The then general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra quit amid the controversy.

The extent of the unfortunate theft, when and how it occurred, is part of the investigation, Giri said.

Giri had earlier said that all audit reports were safe, and denied any role in the daily donation collection process at the temple, which he said was done by local trustees.

On July 11, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra had described the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya temple as a disgraceful blot (kalank).