Ram Temple trust 'open to probe' after Akhilesh flags 'missing funds'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious allegations about crores of rupees missing from donations at the Ram Temple, calling for judicial intervention and an inquiry into the 'highly embarrassing' situation for the temple trust.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleges crores of rupees are missing from Ram Temple donations.

Yadav describes the situation as 'extremely sensitive' for devotees and 'highly embarrassing' for the temple trust.

Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, suggests an inquiry if any doubts exist.

Akhilesh Yadav questions the silence of both the temple trust and the government regarding the alleged discrepancy.

Yadav urges the court to take suo motu cognisance, citing the issue's direct link to the profound faith of the global Sanatani community.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that reports have emerged claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.

In a post on X, Yadav said the issue was 'extremely sensitive' for devotees of Lord Ram across the world and described the situation as 'highly embarrassing' for the temple trust.

'It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing,' Yadav's post read in Hindi.

Allegations Against Ram Temple Trust

Reacting to the allegations, Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "I have full faith in Lord Ram. If anybody has committed any wrong act, then Lord Ram will himself punish that person. Our trustees will not do such a thing."

He added that any decision made by the government will be acceptable to them. "If there is any doubt, then conduct an inquiry," he said.

Call For Judicial Intervention

The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the 'silence' of the temple trust and the government over the issue.

"The government's silence is suspicious," Yadav said.

Calling the alleged discrepancy a matter of public concern, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "This is an extremely shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is willing to come forward and offer an explanation."

Yadav urged the court to intervene in the matter, saying it was linked to the deep faith of the global Sanatani community in Lord Ram.

The court should take 'suo motu cognisance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram', he said.