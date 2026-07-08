Ram Temple Trust holds series of meetings; eyes administrative overhaul

Amidst a widening SIT probe into alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, key meetings are underway in Ayodhya to address the controversy surrounding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's financial integrity and administrative future.

IMAGE: The police take three jailed accused in Ram Temple donations embezzlement case Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey from 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg for further proceedings, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri held crucial meetings amid an ongoing SIT probe into alleged donation embezzlement.

The Trust accepted resignations from former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, and plans an administrative overhaul, including a new CEO.

Champat Rai, observing a vow of silence, questioned the State Bank of India's role in donation counting, suggesting theft occurred during their agency's process.

Govind Dev Giri publicly defended Rai, stating he remained "untainted" but had misplaced trust.

The SIT investigation is broadening to scrutinise the Trust's financial transactions and administrative procedures, with structural reforms under consideration.

A series of meetings involving Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri took place in Ayodhya on Wednesday amid the continuing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, senior Trust officials said.

This followed the Trust's crucial meeting days ago, where the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra on moral grounds were accepted.

Trust Overhaul and Resignations

Officials said the Trust also decided to overhaul its administrative structure, including appointing a professional chief executive officer, following the controversy.

Trust sources said Giri visited Rai and discussed matters with him for nearly an hour at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust office.

The meeting came after Rai, in a letter addressed to devotees on Tuesday, said he would respond to all allegations after the SIT completes its investigation and submits its final report.

Champat Rai's Defence and SBI Questions

Rai said in the letter that he had adopted maun dharan (a vow of silence) till then and appealed to devotees not to be misled by rumours or speculative reports.

Sources said in the signed statement that later surfaced, Rai also questioned the State Bank of India's role in the temple's donation-counting process.

He claimed the bank used a private agency to count cash and alleged the theft occurred during that process rather than under the Trust's direct supervision.

Giri publicly defended Rai, saying Rai remained "untainted" in his eyes while maintaining that Rai had trusted the wrong people for too long, allowing the alleged embezzlement to go undetected.

SIT Investigation Widens Scope

Later in the day, a delegation of Ayodhya saints met Giri and discussed recent developments in the Trust, the ongoing SIT investigation and the future course of the temple administration, according to sources familiar with the meetings.

Giri also met Trust special invitee Gopal Rao, who maintained that he remains associated with the Trust despite being asked to stay away from its proceedings for the time being.

The meetings came as the SIT continues to probe the alleged diversion of devotees' donations from the temple's donation boxes.

Sources said the probe has widened beyond the alleged theft by contractual staff to examine the Trust's financial transactions, administrative processes and expenditure, while recommendations for structural reforms, including the appointment of a professional CEO, are also under consideration.