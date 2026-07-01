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Ram temple trust chief Nritya Gopal Das admitted to ICU

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 01, 2026 14:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to the ICU in Lucknow after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, raising concerns about his health.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

IMAGE: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was admitted to Medanta hospital's ICU in Lucknow.
  • Doctors diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection.
  • A team of specialist doctors is continuously monitoring his condition.
  • Das is a key figure in the Ram temple construction project.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital Lucknow after being diagnosed with urinary tract infection.

A medical bulletin issued by the Medanta hospital on July 1, Wednesday said the 89-year-old Das was brought to its emergency department at around 1.30 pm on June 29 in an unconscious condition. Following preliminary examination, doctors said he was suffering from a urinary tract infection.

 

Health Update On Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

The bulletin said Das is undergoing treatment under the supervision of critical care specialist Dr Dilip and his team.

He has been admitted to the ICU, where a team of specialist doctors is monitoring him round-the-clock, it said.

Doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition and providing all necessary treatment, according to the bulletin.

The trust was set up to oversee the construction of the Ram temple.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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