HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ram Temple to hold historic flag ceremony in Nov; Modi likely to attend

Ram Temple to hold historic flag ceremony in Nov; Modi likely to attend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 21:53 IST

x

A flag-hoisting ceremony is set to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in November with thousands of special guests expected to attend and Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be the chief guest.

IMAGE: A view of the gold-adorned shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: ANI Photo

An official of the temple trust, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told PTI on Monday that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has shortlisted two dates in November for this significant event.

Preparations for the ceremony are gaining momentum.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be present as the chief guest on this auspicious occasion," the official said.

 

According to sources within the temple, the Ram flag will be hoisted atop the 161-foot-high spire of the temple.

In addition, flags will also be hoisted on the spires of all other temples within the complex, marking a major milestone towards the completion of the temple's construction.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra told PTI, "The final programme is still being prepared. As soon as it is ready, it will be shared."

Temple sources further told PTI that the flag-hoisting ceremony is expected to be as grand as the consecration of Lord Ram.

The trust is preparing an extensive guest list that includes saints, religious leaders, distinguished dignitaries and devotees from across India and abroad.

The trust estimates that thousands of guests will witness this second historic occasion following the consecration ceremony of the deity Ram Lalla.

A senior official from the Ayodhya administration confirmed that preparations are in full swing to welcome the guests.

The temple trust and the administrative machinery have started booking rooms in hotels, while arrangements are also being made in major dharamshalas and guest houses across the city, the official added.

According to temple sources, astrologers are determining the most auspicious time for the ceremony in November. Discussions are underway to finalise one of the two proposed dates -- November 16 or November 25.

The flag will be hoisted on the temple spire amid Vedic chants, music and special worship rituals. Several other rituals will also be part of the programme.

A Ram Katha may be organised, and renowned musicians and artists from across the country are expected to perform, further enhancing the grandeur of the ceremony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

45 kg gold used in Ayodhya Ram Temple, cost Rs 50 cr
45 kg gold used in Ayodhya Ram Temple, cost Rs 50 cr
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Why lakhs leave their footwear at Ram Temple every day
Why lakhs leave their footwear at Ram Temple every day
Pran Pratishtha 2.0: Raja Ram consecrated at Ayodhya temple
Pran Pratishtha 2.0: Raja Ram consecrated at Ayodhya temple
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Most Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 2

7 Fabulous Homegrown Indian Chocolate Bars

webstory image 3

Quick Fix: Make Your Phone Feel Brand New Again

VIDEOS

Watch the amazing view of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple!2:38

Watch the amazing view of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple!

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj Thackeray's remark2:13

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj...

Nature's fury unleashed: Alaknanda rises alarmingly after heavy rain in Rudraprayag1:59

Nature's fury unleashed: Alaknanda rises alarmingly after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD