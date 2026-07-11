Ram Temple theft: Police trace accuseds' money trail to land deals, new homes

The police are looking into bank transactions, recent investments and financial records to trace the movement of the allegedly siphoned-off donation money and ascertain whether it was used to acquire assets or fund construction activities.

IMAGE: A view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI on X

The police investigating the "embezzlement" of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have scrutinised the bank accounts of relatives of the eight arrested accused as they seek to establish the money trail behind the alleged diversion of funds, sources said on Friday.

Key Points The investigators have identified more than 50 bank accounts belonging to relatives of the arrested accused and other persons linked to the temple trust.

The sources said the probe is focussed on establishing a money trail linking the alleged theft of donations to the purchase of properties and construction work.

The investigators are also looking into recent purchases of immovable assets by the accused and their relatives.

According to the police sources, the investigators have identified more than 50 bank accounts belonging to relatives of the arrested accused and other persons linked to the temple trust.

The police are looking into bank transactions, recent investments and financial records to trace the movement of the allegedly siphoned-off donation money and ascertain whether it was used to acquire assets or fund construction activities.

The sources said the probe is focussed on establishing a money trail linking the alleged theft of donations to the purchase of properties and construction work.

They said a clearly-established money trail would provide a stronger legal basis for initiating action against properties allegedly acquired from the proceeds of the crime, including possible demolition proceedings.

However, there was no clarity on Friday over any proposed bulldozer action against properties linked to the accused, including those allegedly associated with prime accused Anukalp Mishra.

The investigators are also looking into recent purchases of immovable assets by the accused and their relatives. According to the sources, some of the accused had recently purchased land and were constructing houses. Police are verifying whether these investments were financed using money allegedly siphoned off from the temple donations.

The police are also likely to seek the custodial remand of two more accused in the case for further interrogation, the sources said. Earlier, the investigators had secured police remand for Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey for questioning them about the alleged embezzlement, disposal of cash and the role of other suspects.

Meanwhile, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra visited Ayodhya on Friday and offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

The sources said Misra was in Ayodhya to review the ongoing construction work at the Ram temple complex. This was his first visit to the temple town after a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday.

The probe has gathered pace since the alleged embezzlement came to light, with the Uttar Pradesh Police arresting eight people, including temple employees associated with the donation-counting process.

The investigators have alleged that cash from offerings made by devotees was systematically siphoned off over a period of time by exploiting security and procedural lapses during the counting of donations.

Following the detection of the alleged fraud, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has tightened security and overhauled the donation-counting process.

The counting process has been brought under stricter surveillance, with enhanced frisking and the monitoring of the personnel handling donations.

The state government had earlier formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged embezzlement and identify systemic lapses in the handling of temple donations.