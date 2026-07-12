Ram Temple theft: Police seek custody of 2 accused after fresh disclosure

Police investigating the alleged embezzlement of donations at the revered Ram temple in Ayodhya are seeking further custodial interrogation of key accused following new disclosures, intensifying the probe into the financial irregularities.

IMAGE: Trustee Dinendra Das Maharaj with devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, July 11, 2026. Photograph: Trustee Dinendra Das Maharaj/ANI Photo

Key Points Ayodhya police seek seven-day custody for two accused in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case.

Fresh disclosures during the probe necessitate further interrogation to verify facts and recover evidence.

Accused Ram Shankar Yadav and Subhash Srivastava were involved in donation box keys and counting processes.

Investigators are scrutinising financial transactions, investments, and property purchases to trace the money trail.

Eight individuals, including trust employees, have been arrested, and the UP government has formed an SIT to probe systemic lapses.

The police probing alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have sought a seven-day custody of two jailed accused, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu and Subhash Srivastava, saying fresh disclosures made during the investigation require further verification and recovery of evidence.

The remand application has been moved before the special judge of an Anti-Corruption Court by the special public prosecutor on the request of the investigating officer, Ashutosh Tiwari. The court has fixed July 14 for hearing the plea.

Why Police Seek Further Custody

According to the prosecution, statements made by the two accused during the probe have led to fresh leads, making their custodial interrogation necessary to verify the new facts and recover evidence linked to the alleged diversion of temple donations.

Yadav, a former driver of Champat Rai, was in charge of the keys of the donation boxes, while Srivastava, a former bank employee, was involved in overseeing the donation-counting process. Rai resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the wake of the controversy.

Tracing The Money Trail And Arrests

The investigating officer also produced before the court articles seized during the earlier police custody of accused Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. After examining the seized material, the court directed that it be taken on record as part of the investigation.

Investigators are scrutinising financial transactions, recent investments and property purchases by the arrested accused and their relatives to establish the money trail behind the alleged embezzlement.

Earlier this month, police obtained the custodial remand of accused Avinash Shukla and subsequently, seized a car and jewellery and identified the location where the "stolen" donation money was distributed, according to the investigators. Subsequently, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey were questioned during their police remand.

Eight people, including trust employees associated with the temple's donation-counting process, have been arrested in the case. The arrested accused are -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu.

Government Action And Trust Measures

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has received a reply to a notice issued by it over an under-construction building linked to Lavkush Mishra in Banwaripur. ADA officials said the documents submitted by the party concerned are being examined and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The authority had issued the notice alleging that the building was being constructed without an approved map.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged embezzlement, identify systemic lapses in the handling of temple donations and establish the flow of the "diverted" funds. Following the detection of the alleged fraud, the trust has tightened security and strengthened the donation-counting process with enhanced surveillance and frisking of the personnel handling offerings.