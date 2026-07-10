Ram Temple theft hurts devotees, says Shinde; targets Uddhav on Siddhivinayak

Shinde alleged "looting" of the donation box of Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in the past and sought to know why no probe was ordered by the government of the day, a reference to the administration led by then-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attends Legislature's Monsoon Session - 2026, in Mumbai, July 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has pained devotees, but stressed strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case.

Key Points Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, insisted no one can support irregularities in handling donations made to the grand Ram Temple, which was inaugurated in January 2024.

The deputy chief minister was apparently referring to Thackeray appointing members on the temple trust, which administers the famous Mumbai shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesh, when he was the CM.

After Shinde's statement in the council, noted Marathi actor Adesh Bandekar, who has served as chairman of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in the past, said if he is found guilty of any irregularity, he should be hanged in front of the shrine.

Speaking in the legislative council on the last day of the monsoon session, Shinde alleged "looting" of the donation box of Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in the past and sought to know why no probe was ordered by the government of the day, a reference to the administration led by then-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, insisted no one can support irregularities in handling donations made to the grand Ram Temple, which was inaugurated in January 2024.

Replying to an Opposition-sponsored 'Last Week Motion', he hit out at rival Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, without naming the party or its chief Uddhav Thackeray, and alleged colleagues of those criticising the funds theft at the Ayodhya shrine committed the "sin of looting" the Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the richest in the country.

"No one can support what happened in Ram Mandir. Ram Bhakts have been pained. Strong action is being taken. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and (Uttar Pradesh Yogi ji Adityanath) will not spare anyone."

"Those who are criticising (Ram Temple funds theft)...their colleagues did the sin of looting the donation box of the Siddhivinayak Temple. Why a probe was not ordered by the (then) government?" Shinde asked.

The deputy chief minister was apparently referring to Thackeray appointing members on the temple trust, which administers the famous Mumbai shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesh, when he was the CM.

He also referred to this issue raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) then.

After Shinde's statement in the council, noted Marathi actor Adesh Bandekar, who has served as chairman of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in the past, said if he is found guilty of any irregularity, he should be hanged in front of the shrine.

"It's been three years since my tenure ended. Around four years ago, similar issue came up during the session of the state legislature. All executive officers are deputed by Mantralaya (state secretariat). If there was any irregularity, then they should have announced it," said Bandekar, who was associated with the united Shiv Sena in the past.

The actor said there is another chairman of the temple trust since the last three years and feared papers of the board could be tampered with.

Bandekar was re-appointed the trust chairman for a second term in July 2020 by the state government when Thackeray was CM.

Last Sunday, the Shiv Sena-UBT held 'Ram Raksha' protest in the state against the embezzlement of donations to the Ram Temple.

Without naming Thackeray, Shinde remarked in the Upper House, "They have come up with a new story that Hanuman burnt down Lanka with a flaming torch (Shiv Sena-UBT's poll symbol).

What if their party's symbol had been a lighter. Should I ask (film-TV director-producer) Ramanand Sagar to narrate the Ramayan."

Shinde was responding to Thackeray's previous remarks that Hanuman burnt down Lanka with a flaming torch.

"Who jailed an MP and MLA for reciting t he Hanuman Chalisa," the Deputy Chief Minister asked, a reference to the arrest of then-Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police in April 2022 after declaring they would publicly recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside then-CM Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'.

"Hindutva is not like a T-shirt which can be changed anytime one wishes. Is your Hindutva looting Siddhivinayak? Is sitting on the lap of those who call Savarkar 'maafi-veer' Hindutva? Is abandoning ideals of (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) Hindutva?" Shinde asked, hitting out at former CM Thackeray without naming him.

"We are going ahead with Balasaheb Thackeray's teachings and there will be no compromise on this," insisted the Shiv Sena leader, who has repeatedly claimed he is taking forward the legacy of the party founder.