Ram temple theft hurt faith of devotees but...: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly reacted to the alleged Ram temple donation theft, condemning the act while also criticising the opposition for politicising the sensitive Ayodhya issue following an SIT probe and arrests.

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Key Points Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the alleged theft of Ram temple donations, acknowledging it hurt devotees' sentiments.

Adityanath criticised opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, for politicising the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

An SIT probe was initiated by the state government at the request of the Ram temple trust, leading to arrests and resignations.

The chief minister emphasised that defaming Ayodhya and Hindu faith over the incident is unjustified.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 15, Wednesday, said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple had hurt the faith of devotees, but the opposition move to defame Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi was not justified.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying they are "two princes" accustomed to privilege who travel abroad to the US for FIFA events and also to Australia, and return to "divide society" on caste lines for political gains. He also alleged that such prosperity was disliked by opposition parties, saying they wanted economic growth to remain confined to "only two families".

Yogi Takes A Swipe At The Opposition

"They were born with silver spoons, wake up late and don't know what heat, rain or hardship means. One keeps travelling to Australia, another goes to the United States on a tourist visa to enjoy FIFA events. They travel abroad and then return to divide society on caste lines for political gains. The people understand all this and will not forgive them," he said.

Addressing the "Panchayat Aaj Tak" programme organised by the India Today Group, he also launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of politicising matters of faith despite their past record.

"Recall the period before 2017. During the Samajwadi Party government, Kanwar Yatra,Ram Navami processions, Janmashtami celebrations and Durga Puja pandals were not allowed. Those who imposed restrictions on such festivals are today talking about faith. It is ironic," he said.

Without naming anyone, he alleged that those responsible for firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya were now speaking about religious faith.

He also accused previous governments of allowing attempts to "vitiate the atmosphere" by permitting namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi.

"If they were truly secular, they should have also allowed Hanuman Chalisa to be recited inside a mosque but it was a one-way approach," he said.

The chief minister said those now raising questions over the Ram temple had earlier filed affidavits in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and had attempted to obstruct the construction of the Ram temple through legal means.

"They opposed the Ram temple at every stage and today they are making the donation theft issue their biggest concern while remaining silent about the corruption and scams during their own tenure," he said.

Prospering Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of the SIT's preliminary report. Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in the case so far.

Speaking about the development of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said the state had undergone a transformation after 2017, with major religious centres emerging as models for the country.

"I understand why the Samajwadi Party is upset. They once claimed that not even a bird could fly in Ayodhya, but today lakhs of devotees visit the Ram temple every day to offer prayers," he said.

The chief minister said the development of Ayodhya had also boosted the local economy. "Whether it is flower sellers, rickshaw pullers, tea vendors, restaurant owners, hotel operators, taxi drivers or boatmen, everyone has benefited economically and gained respect and recognition," he said.

SIT Probe And Arrests In Donation Embezzlement

"The Ayodhya incident has certainly hurt the faith of all of us, of Ram devotees like us. The Ram temple trust is an independent body and the government has no authority to interfere in its affairs. The trust requested a probe and the state government constituted an SIT. As soon as the SIT report came, action was initiated," he said.

The chief minister said six people allegedly involved in the theft had been arrested, while two others accused of assisting them had also been taken into custody.

"Along with the arrests, two resignations have also taken place on moral grounds (former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra).

"But using this incident to defame Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi and the faith of Hindus is not justified," he said.

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of the SIT's preliminary report. Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in the case so far.