Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit From SIT?

Amidst heightened speculation surrounding the special investigation team's final report on alleged financial irregularities, former Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and ex-trustee Anil Mishra are actively re-engaging with seers and the public in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: Champat Rai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Ram Temple Trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra are actively re-engaging with seers in Ayodhya after a period of low profile.

Their re-emergence coincides with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitting its final report on alleged donation irregularities to the Trust.

Rai had previously stated he would break his silence after the SIT report, heightening interest in his current activities.

Despite the ongoing probe, a section of saints and VHP leaders are openly backing Champat Rai, dismissing allegations as a "conspiracy."

The second SIT, formed under Supreme Court instructions, is expected to submit its report in a sealed envelope to the apex court.

Former Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and ex-trustee Anil Mishra, who had quit amid the temple donation theft row and were keeping a low profile, are active again in Ayodhya, holding meetings and interacting with seers.

The change is significant as the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe alleged irregularities in Ram temple donations before the Supreme Court's intervention, has been shared with the Trust, heightening speculation about its contents.

"All that I can say is that the report has been shared with the Trust. Not aware of its contents," a senior official told PTI.

SIT Report Fuels Speculation

Rai's meetings have their own importance given his response, when the temple donation theft row peaked, that he would break his silence after the SIT submits the final report.

Ram temple trust member Rajkumar Das, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions about the SIT findings until the judicial process is complete.

The second SIT, formed on the Supreme Court's instructions, is to submit its report in a "sealed envelope" for the apex court's perusal first.

"I have no information regarding the investigation report as of now. The matter is being probed under the direction of the Supreme Court, so until a proper report is filed after the investigation, it would not be appropriate to say anything," Das said, a point with which some VHP leaders too concurred.

Rai is also the VHP vice president.

Champat Rai's Re-engagement and Support

Rai, who has remained largely away from the public eye since the donation controversy erupted in June, has in recent weeks been visiting temples and hermitages and meeting prominent seers in Ayodhya.

Rai and Mishra were not mentioned as accused or wrongdoers in the preliminary report of the first SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the recommendation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after allegations of embezzlement in Ram temple donations surfaced in early June. It had flagged irregularities in donation counting.

Based on its preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight persons involved in the alleged donation-counting irregularities were arrested.

Even as the probe by the second SIT is underway, a section of the saints have now started openly backing Champat Rai even as Mishra is busy holding small meetings at different places in Ayodhya, dismissing all allegations against him and Rai as "conspiracy."

In a video that surfaced recently, Mishra alleged that the donation controversy was a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and an attempt to remove him from his post.

Local seer Rameshwar Das said, "Champat Rai had begun actively reaching out to saints only after resigning from his post. Rai had not met Ayodhya's sadhus and mahants in such a manner during the five years of temple construction."

Rai recently visited the Tapaswi Chhawani temple, where he met several prominent saints. Tapaswi Chhawani priest Paramhans Acharya appeared confident that the former Trust general secretary would be cleared in the investigation.

Das said experienced and senior officials were involved in the investigation and expressed confidence that the report would be impartial.

On Rai, Das said, "Champat Rai is innocent", adding that the seer community had collectively declared at a meeting on July 23 that Rai had no role in the alleged irregularities. He said those involved in the counting process had been identified and arrested.

Trust's Role and Public Reaction

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said the SIT's preliminary report had reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and that the truth would emerge after the Trust takes further action.

The Trust had requested the constitution of the SIT and, on its request, the FIR was also registered. Now that the report has come, the truth will be revealed, Tripathi told PTI Videos.

He said anyone found guilty should be punished and dismissed the Opposition criticism.

The alleged theft of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, triggering a major controversy with opposition parties demanding action. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently constituted the SIT on the recommendation of the temple trust.

After resigning from the Trust, Rai had maintained that he would respond to the allegations after the SIT completed its investigation. In a handwritten letter posted on X in July, he described the allegations against him as baseless.