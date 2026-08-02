Ram Temple skit row escalates as clash erupts at MP Pappu Yadav's house

The clash erupted as Pappu Yadav had been holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

IMAGE: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav during the clash at his house in New Delhi, August 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The controversy surrounding the Parliament Ram Mandir skit intensified on Sunday after a clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in Parliament on Friday.

Key Points The clash erupted as Pappu Yadav had been holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him.

He alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife.

The clash erupted as Pappu Yadav had been holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him.

"Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give Rs 51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said.

He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife.

The incident comes days after Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir.

During the performance, Pappu Yadav wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box and allegations of corruption.

The skit drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, with party leaders including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs filing police complaints in New Delhi, alleging that the performance hurt religious sentiments.

A separate FIR has also been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader.

Another police complaint has been lodged against Pappu Yadav by petitioner Surya Maithil at Jehangirpuri police Station in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal held a protest against Opposition MPs over the demonstration outside Parliament concerning alleged irregularities in Ram Mandir donations.

Amid the growing controversy and multiple complaints over the satirical skit, Yadav has continued to defend his action, questioning whether raising issues related to protecting the sentiments of the Hindu community connected with the temple was wrong.