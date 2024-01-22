News
Ram temple guests gifted book on Ayodhya, metal 'diya', Tulsi 'mala'

Ram temple guests gifted book on Ayodhya, metal 'diya', Tulsi 'mala'

By Kunal Dutt and Gunjan Sharma
Last updated on: January 22, 2024 17:23 IST
A book on Ayodhya, a metal diya, a special mala and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram are among the items that have been gifted to the guests who attended the consecration ceremony at the temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

IMAGE: Devotees dance to celebrate on the occasion of Ram Mandir 'pran pratishtha' ceremony being held in Ayodhya, in Lucknow, January 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gifts were in a bag that had a striking graphic image of the new temple and of Lord Ram in a very young avatar.

 

The new idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra had earlier said that over 7,000 guests were invited to the mega ceremony.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arun Govil, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Ravishankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani, among others, attended the event.

Actors Anupam Kher and Manoj Joshi, singers Kailash Kher and Jubin Nautiyal, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi were also among the guests who arrived in Ayodhya early.

Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Guests were welcomed at the venue with a vibrant floral decoration of the temple complex.

A special set of items have been gifted to guests which include a book on Ayodhya, a metal diya, a Tulsi mala and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram, sources said.

The book is titled Ayodhya Dham - The Lord's Abode which also carries the image of the old idol of Ram Lalla on its cover.

The mala has come up with a fabric pouch that bears 'Uttar Pradesh Tourism' and its tagline.

The guests also received a box of four laddoos, chips, revdi, cashew nuts and raisins.

Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya with biting cold failing to dampen the spirits of those who have flocked to witness the historic moment.

The magnificent temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style.

Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and will eventually rise to 161 feet (shikhar).

It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

The new idol of Ram Lalla has been placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the temple's ground floor.

Kunal Dutt and Gunjan Sharma in Ayodhya
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
