News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ram temple gets donations worth Rs 3.17 cr on Day 1 of opening

Ram temple gets donations worth Rs 3.17 cr on Day 1 of opening

Source: PTI
January 25, 2024 02:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Donations totalling over Rs 3 crore were made by devotees at the Ram temple on the first day after the consecration ceremony, the temple trust said.

IMAGE: Devotees stand in queue for offering prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, January 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of the temple's construction and management, said 10 donation counters were opened after the pran pratistha on Monday.

 

On Tuesday, devotees made offerings in cash at the temple counters and online donations, totalling Rs 3.17 crore, Mishra told PTI.

He added that more than 5 lakh Ram devotees paid obeisance the temple on Tuesday and the same number of devotees also turned up on Wednesday.

Arrangements are being made in consultation with the administration to ensure that darshan is done in an organised manner, Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office-bearer Dattatreya Hosabale has instructed the Sangh workers around Ayodhya to take up the responsibility of cleaning the temple and cooperate in conducting well-organised temple darshan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Ram Mandir Is With 2024 Election In Mind'
'Ram Mandir Is With 2024 Election In Mind'
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
5 lakh visit Ram temple on Day 1 as cops struggle
5 lakh visit Ram temple on Day 1 as cops struggle
Rahul will be arrested after LS elections: Himanta
Rahul will be arrested after LS elections: Himanta
ASI's Gyanvapi report to be given to both sides: Court
ASI's Gyanvapi report to be given to both sides: Court
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 11 hrs
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 11 hrs
ED summons Raut's brother over 'kichdi' scam links
ED summons Raut's brother over 'kichdi' scam links
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Hanuman ji himself...': Monkey enters Ram temple

'Hanuman ji himself...': Monkey enters Ram temple

'Common Muslim Is Happy Over Ram Mandir'

'Common Muslim Is Happy Over Ram Mandir'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances