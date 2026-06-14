HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ram Temple funds row: SP seeks removal of trust members, probe by SC judges

Ram Temple funds row: SP seeks removal of trust members, probe by SC judges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 19:59 IST

x

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad demanded removal of all present trust members from their posts till completion of the probe claiming they will "influence and tamper" the investigation

IMAGE: File image of devotees thronging the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities in the Ram temple donation funds.
  • Nripendra Mishra, chairperson of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, welcomed the SIT's formation, calling it a significant and prompt action.
  • The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself requested an impartial inquiry to address misinformation and protect the temple's image.
  • Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad expressed scepticism, demanding the removal of trust members and a probe led by sitting Supreme Court judges.
  • Updates on the Ram temple construction include a 4km boundary wall, 25 watchtowers, facade lighting expected by August 15, and overall completion targeted for August 2026.

Ram Mandir construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Sunday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the Ram temple donation funds, describing it as a significant move.

Interacting with reporters at the Faizabad Circuit House in Ayodhya, Mishra said, "Formation of the SIT shows government's promptness and it is a significant action."

 

Faizabad Samajwadi Party MP, Awadhesh Prasad, however, demanded removal of all present trust members from their posts till completion of the probe claiming they will "influence and tamper" the investigation.

Expressing scepticism over the SIT probe, Prasad said the matter should be investigated by a committee headed by sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

Prominent leader of Ram Janmabhoomi movement and former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said the allegation of irregularities in the temple donation fund was very serious.

"People have sacrificed their lives for the cause of this temple. Me, Kalyan Singh (former Uttar Pradesh chief minister), and so many other went to jail."

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member SIT to probe allegations of misappropriation of donation funds of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following a request from the trust itself.

According to the state government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram Mandir.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Mishra also shared updates on the ongoing construction work at the Ram temple complex.

He said a 4-km boundary wall is being built around the complex and 25 watch towers are being constructed to further strengthen security arrangements.

The construction is being undertaken by Engineers India Limited and is targeted for completion by August 2026, he said.

Mishra further said the facade lighting of the Ram Mandir is expected to become operational by August 15, while the script for 20 galleries of the proposed Ram Katha Sangrahalaya has already been prepared.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP govt forms SIT to probe Ram Temple donation controversy
UP govt forms SIT to probe Ram Temple donation controversy
Ram Temple trust 'open to probe' after Akhilesh flags 'missing funds'
Ram Temple trust 'open to probe' after Akhilesh flags 'missing funds'
Ram temple land purchase a fit case for CBI, ED probe: Raut
Ram temple land purchase a fit case for CBI, ED probe: Raut
VHP warns against fraudsters collecting Ram Temple donations
VHP warns against fraudsters collecting Ram Temple donations
Ram Mandir Trust cheated of Rs 6 lakh through fake cheques
Ram Mandir Trust cheated of Rs 6 lakh through fake cheques

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting 'Cocktail 2'0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting...

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO