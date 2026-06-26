Ram temple fund embezzlement: All 8 named in FIR arrested

Eight individuals have been arrested in Ayodhya following an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of significant donations received at the revered Ram temple, prompting a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eight individuals arrested in Ayodhya for alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations.

FIR lodged by a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member based on SIT recommendations.

Accused were involved in counting cash and valuables at the temple.

Charges include theft, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further questioning is underway as police prepare to present them before a magistrate.

Eight persons named in a first information report (FIR) over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.

Investigation Into Temple Donation Irregularities

The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

Senior officials said all eight persons named in the FIR have been arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Those named in the FIR were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.

"All the accused were in Ayodhya itself and were arrested late Thursday night. Further questioning is underway. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate," a senior official told PTI in Ayodhya.

The case has been registered under sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, among other provisions.