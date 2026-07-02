Ram Temple donation scam accused's wife gets notice over illegal building

The ongoing investigation into the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement in Ayodhya has taken a new turn with authorities serving a notice for unauthorised construction to the wife of a key accused, as police continue to recover significant amounts of stolen funds and arrest suspects.

IMAGE: Policemen stand outside the yoga centre premises linked to Avinash Shukla, an arrested accused in the Ram Temple donations alleged theft case, during a raid, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, July 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ayodhya Development Authority issues notice for unauthorised construction linked to Ram temple donation theft accused.

Police intensify probe into alleged embezzlement, questioning family members and making significant cash recoveries.

Over Rs 77 lakh in cash, along with gold, silver, and USD, recovered from multiple accused individuals.

A "Ramrajya Kosh" donation box with a Paytm QR code was seized from an accused's residence.

Eight persons involved in the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in connection with the scam.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has served a notice to the wife of Ram temple donation theft accused Lavkush Mishra over the alleged unauthorised construction of a house under her name, as the police intensified their investigation into the alleged embezzlement case, official and police sources said on Thursday.

According to ADA sources, the house under construction is located in Banvirpur village in Sohawal tehsil.

The land was purchased in the name of Lavkush Mishra's wife, Supriya Mishra, and the construction was undertaken without obtaining the mandatory approval from the development authority.

Police Intensify Probe into Embezzlement Case

Police sources said investigators also searched Lavkush Mishra's residence on Wednesday and questioned his family members as part of the ongoing probe.

Investigators may tighten the legal proceedings against accused Avinash Shukla, from whose possession the highest cash recovery in the case has been made so far, police sources indicated.

According to police sources, cash recoveries made during the investigation include Rs 20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, Rs 14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, Rs 7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and Rs 1 lakh from Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu.

The police have also recovered around 11 grams of gold, about 375 grams of silver and USD 1,121 during the investigation.

Key Recoveries and Arrests Made

In a significant recovery, investigators seized a donation box labelled "Ramrajya Kosh" bearing a Paytm QR code from a yoga centre in Ayodhya where Avinash Shukla had been staying for nearly a decade, police sources said.

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7.

Later, an FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the UP government.

Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing.