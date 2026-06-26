Ram Temple donation row: Rs 79.85L recovered; 8 accused in police custody

Provisions relating to criminal breach of trust by public servants and the Prevention of Corruption Act had been invoked as the accused were public servants and were allegedly involved in embezzlement.



IMAGE: Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case, following the court hearing, the eight accused are being taken away from the special court, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prosecution officer KC Verma told reporters that they have been remanded in the police custody till Monday and will be produced before the special court thereafter.

Charges include criminal breach of trust and the Prevention of Corruption Act, targeting public servants.

Several accused were bank employees tasked with counting cash donations at the temple.

A Special Investigation Team and Ayodhya police are jointly investigating the high-profile case.

A court has granted police custody of all eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till June 29, during which investigators will continue questioning them, an official said on Friday.

Prosecution officer KC Verma told reporters that they have been remanded in the police custody till Monday and will be produced before the special court thereafter.

The eight arrested are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav.

Verma said investigators have so far recovered Rs 79.85 lakh during the probe.

He said appropriate provisions relating to criminal breach of trust by public servants and the Prevention of Corruption Act had been invoked as the accused were public servants and were allegedly involved in embezzlement.

The prosecution officer said five to six of the arrested persons were bank employees who were deployed for counting cash donations received at the temple and were drawing salaries from the bank. He, however, declined to identify the individual bank employees at this stage of the investigation.

He said Tinnu Yadav was not a bank employee but worked as a driver, while Subhash Srivastava was in charge of the donation counting process.

The case relates to the alleged embezzlement of cash and valuables offered by devotees at the Ram temple. An FIR was registered after a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the investigation is being carried out by both the SIT and Ayodhya police.