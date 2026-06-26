Ram Temple donation probe: FIR alleges criminal conspiracy

An FIR has been registered and an individual taken into custody by Ayodhya Police following allegations of significant embezzlement of donations at the revered Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, prompting a high-level Special Investigation Team probe.

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Key Points Ayodhya Police have registered an FIR and taken one person into custody regarding alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The FIR, lodged by a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member, names nine individuals and others for systematic theft and misappropriation of temple funds.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, and the FIR was filed following its preliminary findings.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured a 'zero-tolerance' policy against those harming public faith and called for evidence to be submitted to the SIT.

Ayodhya Police have taken Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinu Yadav into custody after registering a first information report (FIR) in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The FIR, registered on June 25 at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, was lodged by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

It alleges a criminal conspiracy involving employees engaged in counting and managing devotees' offerings at the temple.

The complaint accuses the suspects of systematic theft, embezzlement and planned misappropriation of donation funds.

Nine Accused Named In FIR

Nine persons have been named in the FIR, along with several unidentified individuals.

They are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinu and Ashutosh Tiwari.

Police said the FIR has been formally registered and a copy provided to the complainant.

Senior district officials have been informed and the investigation has been transferred to the Circle Officer, Ayodhya, for further inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities.

SIT Probe Initiated After Allegations

The FIR follows allegations by former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in temple donations had been misappropriated.

Acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14.

The FIR was registered after the SIT submitted its preliminary findings.

Earlier in the day, sources said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the case.

CM Yogi Adityanath Vows Zero Tolerance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government would adopt a 'zero-tolerance' policy against anyone attempting to hurt public faith and asserted that the truth would emerge through the SIT probe.

Addressing a public meeting in Deoria, he accused the Opposition of politicising the issue, alleging that those who had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple were now trying to exploit the controversy.

He urged those making allegations to submit evidence before the SIT instead of making political statements, reiterating that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.