Ram temple donation embezzlement case: SIT submits preliminary report

The Special Investigation Team investigating allegations of donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram temple has submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government, with a final report anticipated soon amidst political scrutiny.

Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Key Points Preliminary report on alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement submitted to UP government.

The SIT formed on June 13, continues its probe into misappropriation claims.

Final SIT report on Ayodhya Ram temple donations expected within 10-15 days.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns about missing donations, demanding transparency.

The Special Investigation Team probing allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said.

The preliminary report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

SIT Investigation Continues

They said the SIT probe is still underway and further facts are being gathered.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

After the SIT submitted the preliminary report, Pant told PTI Videos that the SIT was trying to submit its final report within the next 10 to 15 days.

"Based on the information that has come to light so far and the facts available with us, we have submitted the first report today. This is only the preliminary report and the final report will be submitted after some time," Pant said.

He said the report was confidential and he was not authorised to share details of the findings with the media at this stage.

Asked whether the team would return to Ayodhya for further investigation since the report submitted was only preliminary, Pant told PTI, "Of course, we will do that as per requirement."

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had on June 7 cited reports claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter.

Yadav had demanded daily briefings on the SIT investigation, alleging that public trust in the agency had been eroded due to what he described as "widespread corruption under the BJP government."