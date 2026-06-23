Major Step For Indus Valley Civilisation Research

Human skeletal remains from the significant Indus-Saraswati Civilisation site of Rakhigarhi have been formally transferred to the Anthropological Survey of India for in-depth scientific investigation, promising new insights into ancient Indian history.

Key Points Human skeletal remains from Rakhigarhi, a key Indus-Saraswati Civilisation site, have been transferred to AnSI for scientific study.

The transfer, under an MoU between ASI and AnSI, aims to boost multidisciplinary research into the ancient civilisation.

Rakhigarhi is recognised as the largest known settlement of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation, spanning 550 hectares.

Recent excavations at Mound No. 7 uncovered eight burials, including three complete human skeletons.

Detailed examination of these ancient remains in Kolkata will provide insights into the Indus Valley people.

Human skeletal remains excavated from the archaeological site of Rakhigarhi in Haryana recently have been formally handed over by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Anthropological Survey of India for detailed scientific investigation, officials said on Monday.

Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) is a national research institute under the Ministry of Culture.

Advancing Indus Valley Research

B V Sharma, Director of AnSI, said that the transfer, carried out under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions, is expected to significantly advance multidisciplinary research into "one of the most important urban centres of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation", the culture ministry said in a statement.

Rakhigarhi, spread across approximately 550 hectares, is "widely recognised as the largest known settlement of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation," it said.

Archaeological excavations have revealed evidence of continuous habitation from the Early Harappan to the Mature Harappan periods, including planned settlements, drainage systems, craft production centres, trade networks, and burial grounds, officials noted.

During excavations conducted by ASI's Excavation Branch-II, Greater Noida, in the 2025-26 field season, archaeologists uncovered eight burials at Mound No. 7, an area previously identified as a cemetery, they said.

"Three complete human skeletons, along with skeletal fragments recovered from other burials, have now been transferred to AnSI's ancient human skeletal repository and laboratory in Kolkata for detailed examination," the statement said.

The remaining skeletal materials obtained at these sites are also expected to be transferred within a few days, the ministry said.