Rajya Sabha polls announced in 3 states, all eyes on UP's 10th seat

The Election Commission has scheduled crucial Rajya Sabha elections for 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal on October 16, potentially reshaping parliamentary representation with projected gains for the BJP and Samajwadi Party, while the BSP faces a significant challenge to retain its presence.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points Election Commission announced Rajya Sabha polls for 12 seats in UP, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal on October 16.

BJP is projected to retain eight seats in Uttar Pradesh and secure the lone seat in West Bengal, boosting its Rajya Sabha strength.

Samajwadi Party is expected to increase its tally by one seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faces the risk of losing all parliamentary representation.

The elections will fill vacancies created by retiring members, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal on October 16, setting the stage for a keen contest in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is expected to retain eight of the 10 seats and the Samajwadi Party is likely to gain one.

The BJP's overall strength in the Rajya Sabha is likely to increase by one, with the party set to bag the lone seat in West Bengal.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of actor Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel, whom the Trinamool Congress sent to the House before being dislodged from power in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

Uttar Pradesh Political Landscape

In Uttar Pradesh, based on the present strength of parties in the assembly, the BJP-led alliance is expected to retain eight seats, while the SP is likely to increase its tally to two.

The election could leave Mayawati's BSP without representation in Parliament.

The party has no Lok Sabha member and lost its lone Uttar Pradesh MLA, Uma Shankar Singh, following his death in August.

The term of its only Rajya Sabha member, Ramji Gautam, ends in November.

Besides Gautam, the members from Uttar Pradesh whose terms are ending are Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, B L Verma and Seema Dwivedi, and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

Puri's continuation in the Union Cabinet hinges on whether the BJP nominates him again for another term.

Key Vacancies And Party Strategies

The 10th seat falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh was held by former state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

It fell vacant earlier this month after he resigned from the Rajya Sabha following his appointment as Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The BSP managed to send Gautam to the Rajya Sabha in 2020, when the BJP fielded only eight candidates for 10 seats, enabling the BSP and the SP to each elect one member unopposed.

Gautam was elected unopposed after the nomination of an SP-backed Independent was rejected, prompting the SP to allege an understanding between the BJP and the BSP.

Electoral Dynamics And Seat Projections

The BJP-led alliance has around 290 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, while the SP-Congress combine has about 103.

A candidate needs around 37 votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat.

The BJP can comfortably win seven seats, and the SP-Congress combine can secure two.

For the final seat, the BJP is likely to start with around 31 votes against around 29 for the SP-Congress side, giving the ruling alliance an advantage.

Uttarakhand And Election Schedule

In Uttarakhand, BJP Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal is retiring.

The BJP, which is in power in the state and has a comfortable majority in the assembly, is expected to retain the seat.

The notification for the elections will be issued on September 29.

Nominations can be filed till October 6, with polling and counting scheduled for October 16, if required.