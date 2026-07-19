Rajya Sabha MPs' expenses soar to Rs 262 cr in two yrs, reveals RTI

An RTI reply has revealed that over Rs 262 crore was spent on salaries, allowances, and facilities for Rajya Sabha MPs in the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, highlighting significant public expenditure on parliamentary members.

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Key Points Rajya Sabha MPs incurred over Rs 262 crore in expenses across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years.

Allowances and travel alone accounted for more than Rs 151 crore of the total expenditure for Rajya Sabha members.

The annual expenditure on MPs significantly increased from Rs 98 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 163 crore in 2025-26.

Key expense categories include salaries, medical bills, tour expenses, and various allowances for MPs.

Rajya Sabha MPs are entitled to 21 object heads covering a wide range of facilities and services.

More than Rs 262 crore was spent on salaries, allowances and facilities for all sitting Rajya Sabha MPs in the last two financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, with over Rs 151 crore spent on their allowances and travel alone, an RTI reply has shown.

In 2024-25, the state exchequer spent over Rs 98 crore on Rajya Sabha members, which significantly increased to Rs 163 crore in 2025-26, a rise of Rs 65 crore. The amount includes domestic travel, international travel, office expenses and medical bills.

Detailed Breakdown Of MP Expenses

In 2024-25, salaries amounted to over Rs 25.71 crore, medical bills to Rs 8.2 crore, tour expenses to Rs 24.99 crore and allowances to the MPs to over Rs 33.33 crore.

In 2025-26, salaries amounted to over Rs 44.6 crore, medical bills to Rs 9.6 crore, tour expenses to Rs 36 crore and allowances to over Rs 58.78 crore, according to the reply given by Rajya Sabha Secretariat to a query filed by applicant Chander Shekhar Gaur.

The Rajya Sabha MPs are entitled to a total of 21 object heads, which majorly include salaries, allowances, domestic and international travel, medical bills and office expenses. The other heads include printing and publication, digital equipment, fuel and lubricant, professional service, repair and maintenance, subsidies and other revenue expenses.