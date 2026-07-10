Rajnath Singh to commission stealth frigate Mahendragiri on Saturday

The warship incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation, enabling it to undertake the full spectrum of maritime operations across all dimensions of naval warfare.

IMAGE: A view of Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, which will be inducted into the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet. Photograph: ANI on X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, into the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, marking another milestone in India's journey towards defence self-reliance and indigenous warship construction.

Key Points With more than 75 percent indigenous content, the ship reflects the success of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Its construction involved a large number of Indian industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening the country's defence industrial base and generating significant employment.

It is also capable of maritime security operations, search and rescue missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

The commissioning ceremony will be held in the presence of senior naval officials and other dignitaries at the naval dockyard in the port city.

"The commissioning ceremony, to be presided over by Singh, will mark another significant milestone in India's journey towards defence self-reliance and indigenous warship construction," an official release said.

Designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, Mahendragiri represents the latest evolution of India's frontline stealth frigates.

The warship incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation, enabling it to undertake the full spectrum of maritime operations across all dimensions of naval warfare.

With more than 75 percent indigenous content, the ship reflects the success of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Its construction involved a large number of Indian industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening the country's defence industrial base and generating significant employment, the release said.

Mahendragiri is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous weapons, sensors and electronic warfare systems, enabling it to undertake anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations.

It is also capable of maritime security operations, search and rescue missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the release added.

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the ship is the first Indian Naval warship to bear the name. It symbolises strength, resilience and steadfast resolve and is fully prepared to join the Eastern Fleet as a mission-primed combat platform.

The commissioning of Mahendragiri further strengthens the Indian Navy's combat capability and underscores India's emergence as a leading indigenous warship-building nation, the release said.

As India continues to enhance its role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region and a key contributor to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the frigate stands ready to safeguard the nation's maritime interests.

Guided by its motto, "Mighty-Majestic-Matchless", Mahendragiri is poised to serve the nation with distinction and add another proud chapter to the Indian Navy's history, the release said.