'Rajnath knew truth but...': Cong on Op Sindoor soldiers' deaths

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging the concealment of six soldiers' supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor and questioning Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's parliamentary statement.

IMAGE: The Congress targets Defence Minister Rajanth Singh over his remarks in Parliament, calling it an insult to soldiers. Photograph: @rajnathsingh/X

Key Points The Congress party has accused the government of concealing the sacrifice of six soldiers during Operation Sindoor, denying them due honour and recognition.

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament, suggesting he was either unaware of the martyrdom or misled the House.

Six military personnel, five from the Indian Army and one from IAF, died in May 2025 during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress claims the government delayed recognising these heroes, with their names only inscribed on the National War Memorial a year later.

The Defence Ministry has refuted the allegations, stating that social media posts selectively quoted the minister's speech to create a misleading narrative.

The Congress on Saturday accused the government of concealing the supreme sacrifice of six soldiers during Operation Sindoor and thus denying them the honour, in what it claimed was an "insult to our soldiers".

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh making a statement in Parliament on Operation Sindoor and claimed that either the minister was unaware of the soldiers' martyrdom at the time or misled Parliament.

Congress Leader Questions Defence Minister's Statement

"There are only two possibilities. Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that's the case, it raises a grave question mark over that minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads.

"Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious because it proves that this government lies to the nation -- with oaths and all -- in the temple of democracy," Khera said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged -- that our six brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Allegations of Denied Honour and Recognition

"But their sacrifice was concealed. They were denied the honour and recognition they deserved. And their families were robbed of the transparency they had every right to expect.

"This is an insult to our soldiers, and no true patriot can remain silent or complacent about it," Khera alleged.

He earlier attacked the Centre for not recognising the martyrdom of six soldiers, who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor, for a year after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Khera said on Friday that it was a shame that the government that wraps itself in nationalism denied the heroes the recognition they deserved for a year.

The names of six military personnel -- five from the Indian Army and one from IAF -- who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, have been inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial, as a tribute to the fallen heroes.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack.

Defence Ministry Responds to Misleading Posts

In an post on X, Khera named the six personnel and said they are the brave sons of India who laid down their lives defending India's honour and the "sindoor of our sisters" after the Pahalgam attack.

"Their names should have been etched into the national consciousness. Their families should have seen a grateful nation honouring their sacrifice.

"Instead, for an entire year, the BJP government chose to conceal their martyrdom from the nation," the Congress leader said in his post.

"The same government that wraps itself in the flag and speaks endlessly of nationalism denied these heroes the recognition and remembrance they deserved. Such a shame!" Khera said.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry said in its statement that "certain posts circulating on social media platforms" have sought to "misrepresent" the defence minister's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28 last year.

Clarifying the Context of Operation Sindoor

These have "selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the raksha mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor", it said, adding that these posts are "deliberately misleading and factually incorrect."

The minister's remarks were in response to "particularly persistent and dominant narrative had taken hold, both in certain sections of the media and on social media, which claimed that Indian pilots had been lost during Operation Sindoor," it added.