News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajnath briefs Austin of India's concerns over US's Pak F-16 package

Rajnath briefs Austin of India's concerns over US's Pak F-16 package

Source: PTI
September 14, 2022 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin India's concerns over Washington's decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet.

Singh apprised Austin about India's concerns on the issue during a telephonic conversation.

"I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet," the defence minister said on Twitter.

 

The US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth USD 450 million for hardware, software and spares for the F-16 fighter fleet of Pakistan.

"Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr. Lloyd Austin. We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation," Singh said.

"We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies," he said.

Singh said he was looking forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidating the India-US partnership. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
F16s for IAF: Best way to neutralise PAF
F16s for IAF: Best way to neutralise PAF
US rebuked Pak for F-16 misuse: Report
US rebuked Pak for F-16 misuse: Report
'Very closely' following reports of F-16 misuse by Pak, says US
'Very closely' following reports of F-16 misuse by Pak, says US
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
T20 Rankings: Kohli rises to 15th; Suryakumar 4th
T20 Rankings: Kohli rises to 15th; Suryakumar 4th
Stand Out Moments From Asia Cup 2022
Stand Out Moments From Asia Cup 2022
On Hindi Diwas, Karnataka says Kannada is mandatory
On Hindi Diwas, Karnataka says Kannada is mandatory
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

US okays $450mn F-16 sustainment programme to Pak

US okays $450mn F-16 sustainment programme to Pak

US seeks information on Pakistan's potential misuse of F-16s

US seeks information on Pakistan's potential misuse of F-16s

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances