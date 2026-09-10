Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Predicts AI Will Revolutionise Cinema Production

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shares his insights on how artificial intelligence is poised to become a complete game changer, revolutionising the future of filmmaking by reducing costs and transforming creative processes.

Key Points Rajkumar Hirani foresees AI completely transforming filmmaking, potentially reducing costs and effort.

He describes AI as a "game changer" that is rapidly improving and necessitates adaptation from the industry.

Hirani's experience with an AI-crafted film for Bajaj's centenary demonstrates AI's creative potential.

Effective AI utilisation in filmmaking demands extensive research and effort, not just simple prompts.

Hirani advocates for a mixed approach, combining AI with traditional shooting methods, and views AI as a beneficial tool if embraced.

The Future Of Filmmaking With AI

Hirani's Experience With AI-Crafted Films

Adapting To AI In Creative Industries

Artificial intelligence is growing fast, and there is no choice but to adapt to it, says filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who believes that there will be a time when films will be entirely made using the technology. Speaking to authors and financial journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu in their latest book, "Pathbreakers: How 10 Visionary Leaders Transformed India," Hirani called AI a total "game changer" which is "getting better and better" every passing day."There is no way but to adapt to it (AI). I feel some day you will make your films entirely on AI... It will reduce the cost and effort, you may be able sit in an air-conditioned room and make films," said the filmmaker, known for blockbusters like "PK", "3 Idiots", and "Munnabhai MBBS". Though possibly a "less expensive" option, Hirani cautioned that the process is not as easy as people make it out to be and requires "extensive research".For the unversed, Hirani recently directed "Kathni Karni Ek si", an entirely AI-crafted film commemorating Bajaj company's 100-year journey. The film features members of the Bajaj family who today lead some of India's largest businesses. It also highlights the transformative role of AI, not only in business but as a powerful medium for creativity and storytelling. The film features members of the Bajaj family who today lead some of India's largest businesses. "I've been trying to learn and use AI for some time. If you think you just put in some prompts and images will get created to your satisfaction, it is not going to happen. "You have to research extensively to translate what's in your head into an image. You may have to draw the start image and end image in order to create one shot -- it is quite an effort," he explained.The 63-year-old acknowledged that the technology is still evolving and cannot always generate the exact expressions or performances a filmmaker may want. However, it can still create the world around an actor with remarkable ease and imagination, he added. "AI is growing so fast that I don't think it is going to be difficult to create all that we want. If we start treating AI as a friend and using it, I think it is going to be extremely beneficial," he added. Hirani, in fact, drew a parallel with the introduction of green screens. "Remember, when green screens were discovered, it changed the way we shot films. This too will change the way we make films," he noted. For now, he suggests a mixed approach: "use some AI, do some shooting -- and to quickly learn to adapt". "Pathbreakers" is a series of long-form conversations with achievers across industries and professions. The 2026 updated edition also features in-person interviews with Mukesh Ambani, KV Kamath, Deepak Parekh, Uday Kotak, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Satish Magar and Hirani. The book, published by Rupa and priced at Rs 695, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.