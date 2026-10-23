How Rajkot Police Uncovered A Network Of Fake Doctors

Rajkot police have launched a significant crackdown, arresting 17 alleged fake doctors operating clinics without valid medical degrees across rural and industrial areas, seizing substantial medical supplies and equipment.

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Key Points Seventeen alleged fake doctors were arrested on Thursday in Rajkot district for operating clinics without valid medical degrees.

The individuals, with education levels ranging from Class X to graduation, were found practising allopathic medicine with seized drugs and equipment.

Their experience as practitioners varied from four months to 25 years across various rural and industrial areas of Rajkot.

Police seized property worth Rs 3,05,229 and registered cases under Section 30 of the Medical Practitioners Act.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) confirmed the crackdown will continue across the district.

Seventeen alleged fake doctors running clinics in rural and industrial areas of Rajkot district in Gujarat without valid medical degrees have been arrested, a police official said on Friday.

Rajkot Police Special Drive

They were held in a special drive carried out on Thursday by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and personnel from the local police stations, said Rajkot (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vijay Gurjar.

"A total of 17 individuals practising medicine without valid medical degrees have been arrested. Of them, three have completed Class X, 11 have studied up to Classes XI and XII, and only three are graduates," Gurjar said.

Other fake doctors were also identified, but they fled the scene after learning about the drive, the SP said.

Despite not possessing legally required qualifications or valid degrees for allopathic practice, they were practising as allopathic doctors. They were found in possession of allopathic medicines, injections, antibiotics, steroid drugs and equipment, a release stated.

The individuals were practising in areas under Patanvav, Jasdan, Jetpur Taluka, Shapar (Veraval), Kotda Sangani, Metoda GIDC, Paddhari, Gondal Taluka, Jetpur City, Jetpur Udyognagar and Jamkandorna police stations, with their experience ranging from four months to 25 years, the release said.

Police seized property worth Rs 3,05,229 and registered cases under Section 30 of the Medical Practitioners Act, it added.

The crackdown will continue across the district, SP Gurjar added.