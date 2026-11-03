Rajkot Arson: Eight Held After Elopement Sparks Property Damage

Eight individuals have been arrested in Rajkot, Gujarat, for alleged arson and property damage stemming from a woman's elopement, highlighting the severe consequences of such disputes.

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Key Points Eight individuals were arrested in Rajkot for arson and property damage following a woman's alleged elopement.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Vinchhiya taluka after Nikita allegedly eloped with Vijay on October 31.

Nikita's father, Hakabhai Jogarajiya, and seven others allegedly trespassed, threatened residents, and set fire to a hay shed and damaged a house roof.

The complainant estimated the property damage at approximately Rs 25,000.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including mischief, house-trespass, and rioting.

Police have arrested eight persons for allegedly setting fire to a hay shed and damaging the roof of a house in Gujarat's Rajkot district following the alleged elopement of a woman, officials said on Tuesday.

Elopement Sparks Violent Retaliation

The incident took place on Monday night in Vinchhiya taluka.

Nikita, the daughter Hakabhai Jogarajiya, allegedly eloped with complainant Ramila Sheikh's brother-in-law Vijay on October 31, said Police Inspector A C Damor.

Jogarajiya and seven others allegedly trespassed into Sheikh's house on Monday and demanded that the family hand over Nikita.

When Ramilaben and her mother-in-law refused, the accused threatened them with dire consequences.

The accused then allegedly set fire to a shed made of hay and wooden materials in front of the house and damaged its roof tiles. Fearing for their safety, the two women fled into an agricultural field, the FIR said.

The fire was later extinguished with the help of relatives and neighbours.

The complainant estimated the property damage at around Rs 25,000, as per the FIR.

A case was registered under Sections 326(g), 333, 191(2), 324(4), 189(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to mischief, house-trespass, rioting, unlawful assembly and intentional insult, among other offences.