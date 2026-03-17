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Two Rajasthan Men Killed in Oman Drone Strike Amid US-Iran Tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 22:05 IST

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Two Indian youths from Rajasthan tragically lost their lives in a drone attack in Oman, highlighting the escalating tensions and dangers of the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points

  • Two youths from Rajasthan, Vikram Verma and Pappu Singh, were killed in drone attacks in Oman.
  • The drone attacks occurred on March 13 amid ongoing regional conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
  • Vikram Verma was working for a construction company on road projects in Oman.
  • The bodies of the deceased were transported back to their respective villages in Rajasthan for last rites.
  • The incident has caused grief and shock in the victims' villages.

Two youths from Rajasthan were killed in drone attacks in Oman amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Verma, a resident of Agloi village in Khandela tehsil of Sikar district, and Pappu Singh from Lalpura village in Raipur sub-division of Beawar district.

 

The police said the incident occurred on March 13 and the bodies of both victims reached their respective villages on Tuesday. The bodies were brought to Jaipur by air and later taken to their native places, where the last rites were performed.

Details of the Victims' Work in Oman

According to the police, Vikram had travelled to Oman on February 23 and was working with a construction company on road projects. His uncle said Vikram's relative, who also works in the same company, informed the family about the incident.

The police said Vikram had last spoken to his family a day before the attack and had expressed concern over the prevailing situation there. He was the only brother among three sisters and had family responsibilities.

The arrival of the bodies triggered grief in both villages, with relatives and residents expressing shock over the incident, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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