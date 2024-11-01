Rajasthan woman kills son, his wife over extramarital affairs

The murder of a young couple in the Karauli district of Rajasthan was allegedly planned by the husband’s mother and maternal uncle, as both the husband and wife were involved in extramarital affairs, police said.

The mother feared social ostracism if their affairs became known. She and her brother conspired to kill her son and daughter-in-law, and they enlisted a driver to carry out the crime, police reported.

The driver and the maternal uncle allegedly shot Vikas and his wife, Deeksha, in their car at an isolated spot in the Karauli district on Tuesday night as they were returning from the Kaila Devi temple.

The couple belonged to a village in Agra (Uttar Pradesh) and were married in January this year.

All the three accused have been arrested, Circle Officer Anujh Shubham said.

"Lalita caught Vikash and his wife red-handed many times in their illicit relations. Lalita taunted her daughter-in-law and son and asked them to end their illicit relations, but both of them continued with their acts. So Lalita hatched a conspiracy with her brother Rambaran to kill her son and daughter-in-law," he said.

According to police, Rambaran bought a second hand car and a pistol last month to kill Vikas and Deeksha.

He visited several places to search for a suitable location to kill them using the car. Rambaran included his driver Chaman Khan in the conspiracy.

Rambaran and Khan surveyed many deserted and accident-prone areas, the video of which was also found in Rambaran's mobile during investigation, police said.

About six-seven days ago, Rambaran sent Khan with his car to Vikash's village in Agra, where Khan planned to kill them in an 'accident' with the car, but he could not succeed, as per police.

Then, Rambaran asked him to take the couple to the Kaila Devi temple. Khan left with the couple for the temple as per the plan on October 29, police said.

At a deserted place near the Bhojpur village in Mansalpur, Khan asked Vikas, who was driving the car at that time, to stop the vehicle.

He then came out of the car on the pretext of checking the engine.

Moments later, Rambaran reached there and both Khan and Rambaran shot dead Vikas and Deeksha inside the car, police added.