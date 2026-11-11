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Cyber Fraud Gang Blackmails Jhalawar Woman To Death, Six Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 11, 2026 16:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police have arrested six individuals from Bihar in connection with a cyber fraud and blackmail case that led to the suicide of a 56-year-old woman in Jhalawar, highlighting the severe consequences of online scams.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 56-year-old woman in Jhalawar died by suicide on Wednesday after being cheated and blackmailed by a cyber fraud gang.
  • The gang lured the victim with promises of buying rare coins, extorted money, and used fake police notices and AI-generated threats.
  • Police have arrested six adult accused from Bihar and detained six minors, including a girl, in connection with the case.
  • The case was registered on November 1, and arrests were made on November 6 following digital analysis of the victim's phone and financial transactions.
  • The arrested adults are currently on three-day police remand, with further investigation underway.

A 56-year-old woman in Jhalawar allegedly died by suicide after being cheated of lakhs of rupees and blackmailed by a cyber fraud gang, police said on Wednesday.

Cyber Fraud Gang Busted In Bihar

SP Amit Kumar said police have arrested six accused from Bihar.

 

The gang allegedly lured the woman with promises of buying rare coins, extorted money repeatedly and sent fake police notices and AI-generated photos and videos to threaten her with implicating her son in a serious crime, Kumar said.

Six minors, including a girl, were also detained in the case, he said.

Police registered the case on November 1 after the woman's daughter filed a complaint. Digital analysis of her phone and financial transactions led investigators to Bihar, where police arrested the accused on November 6 with assistance from local police.

Police said the six adults are on three-day police remand, while the minors have been sent to a juvenile facility. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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