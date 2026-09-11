Rajasthan local body polls marred by EVM snag; 57% voting till 3 pm

Discover how EVM glitches and voter issues impacted the second phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections, featuring insights into voter turnout and reactions from prominent political leaders.

IMAGE: Voters with their identity cards queue up at a polling station to cast votes in the second phase of Rajasthan Civic Polls 2026, in Jaipur, September 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan's urban local body elections experienced EVM malfunctions and voter name mismatches.

A significant voter turnout of 57.38 percent was recorded by 3 pm in the second phase.

Key political figures, including CM Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot, participated in voting.

Incidents of disputes, alleged bogus voting, and clashes between supporters were reported.

The elections cover 147 urban local bodies, with vote counting scheduled for September 14.

Electronic Voting Machine-related glitches were reported at several booths in some districts while many voters are believed to have faced problems due to a mismatch of names during the second and final phase of the urban local body elections underway in Rajasthan on Friday, officials said.

The border state recorded a voter turnout of 57.38 percent till 3 pm. According to the Rajasthan Election Commission, 50,28,768 of the 87,63,599 electors had cast their votes by 3 pm.

Polling began at 7 am for 147 urban local bodies and continued till 6 pm. In the fray are 18,266 candidates.

Voter Turnout Across Key Municipal Corporations

Among the six municipal corporations going to polls, Jodhpur recorded the highest turnout till 3 pm at 56.42 per cent, followed by Pali at 56.09 per cent, Udaipur at 52.13 per cent, Kota at 51 per cent, Jaipur at 48.58 per cent and Ajmer at 48.48 percent.

Dhorimanna municipality in Balotra recorded 85.53 per cent polling, while Barodamev municipality in Alwar registered 84.90 per cent.

EVM-related glitches were reported at several booths in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Pushkar and some other places.

In Kota, polling was disrupted for some time after an EVM malfunctioned at booth number 2 of Ward 22.

Several voters in blocks 3 and 3A of Ward 3 also reportedly faced problems due to a mismatch of names with the Booth Level Officer's (BLO) list.

Central election observer Jugal Kishore Meena and Education Minister and local MLA Madan Dilawar reached the spot and looked into the complaints.

Political Leaders Exercise Their Franchise

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla cast his vote at a polling booth in Shakti Nagar in Kota and appealed to people to participate in large numbers.

"Greater public participation in a democracy makes it stronger and more empowered, making democratic institutions more accountable and responsible to the people," Birla said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma cast his vote along with his family at the Navodaya Teachers Training College near the NWR office in the Gator-Jagatpura area of Jaipur.

Talking to reporters after voting, Sharma said voting was not only a right but also a responsibility of every citizen towards democracy.

He appealed to people to reach polling stations in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot cast his vote along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law Himanshi Gehlot at a polling station in Jodhpur's Mahamandir area.

After casting his vote, Gehlot targeted the BJP government and said, "Some forces are trying to weaken the Constitution. There is a need to strengthen the Constitution further... people should teach it (BJP) a lesson."

Gehlot alleged that the situation in Rajasthan was "very serious" and claimed that the BJP government had done nothing in the last two-and-a-half years.

The BJP later lodged a complaint with the district election officer in Jodhpur alleging violation of the model code of conduct at the polling station where Gehlot voted.

The party alleged that a person present at the polling station got up and touched Gehlot's feet.

However, an inquiry found that the person who touched Gehlot's feet was not a member of the polling team.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore cast his vote in Sumerpur in Pali district.

Polling Day Incidents and Allegations

In Jaipur, a dispute broke out at a polling station in Ward 114 after supporters of an Independent candidate objected to the presence of a Congress candidate inside the polling station. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In another incident in Jaipur, allegations of bogus voting led to a protest at booth number 23 in Ward 62.

A Congress candidate and three Independent candidates wrote to the sector magistrate and alleged that around 150 bogus votes had been cast at the booth.

In Jhunjhunu district's Chidawa, supporters of two candidates clashed at a polling booth in Ward 26.

The son of BJP candidate Aslam suffered a head injury. Aslam alleged that supporters of an Independent candidate assaulted his son and others. The police intervened and controlled the situation.

Earlier, Independent candidate Ashok Sharma was allegedly attacked ahead of polling in Chidawa municipality.

Sharma alleged that three motorcycle-borne men assaulted him and injured him on the head. Police were looking into the matter.

Former minister and BJP leader Anita Bhadel was among the early voters. The Ajmer South MLA expressed confidence that the BJP would perform well in the elections.

In Dausa district's Lalsot, a 70-year-old woman from Ward 13 reached the polling booth in an ambulance and cast her vote on a stretcher despite being unwell.

Election Overview and Upcoming Schedule

The six municipal corporations going to the polls are Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur and Pali.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation is the largest civic body in this phase. It has 150 wards, 24.33 lakh voters and 2,256 polling booths. Seven hundred twenty-three candidates are in the fray.

The first phase of polling was held in 162 urban local bodies on September 9 and recorded a voter turnout of 76.41 per cent.

Elections to Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies are being held in two phases. Counting of votes for councillor posts will be taken up on September 14.

Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, while deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents will be elected on September 22.