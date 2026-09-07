Rajasthan urban local body polls: 77 win unopposed, BJP leads with 44

Seventy-seven candidates, including a significant number of women and young leaders, have been elected unopposed in Rajasthan's urban local body polls, with the BJP leading in victories, setting the stage for the upcoming contested elections.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma greets the public during a campaign for the Urban Local Bodies Elections-2026 at the Jan-Ashirwad Road Show, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, September 7, 2026. Photograph: @BhajanlalBjp X/ANI Photo

Key Points A total of 77 candidates, including 37 women, were elected unopposed in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

The BJP secured 44 unopposed victories, Congress 16, and independents 17, showcasing the political landscape.

Youngest winners include Sofia (22) and Mona Bano (23) from Congress, and Pinki Kumari (24) from BJP.

Jaipur recorded no unopposed candidates, contrasting with Deeg which had the highest number of uncontested wins.

Elections for the remaining 232 seats are scheduled for September 9 and 11.

Seventy-seven candidates, including 37 women, have been elected unopposed in Rajasthan's urban local body polls, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accounting for 44 of the victories and the Congress 16, according to election officials.

Among the unopposed winners, 37 are women, including four of the youngest candidates to secure victories.

Youngest Candidates And Party Performance

The Congress's Sofia (22) from Ramgarh Shekhawati Nagar Palika in Sikar district is the youngest of the winning candidates.

She is followed by her party colleague Mona Bano (23) from Basani Nagar Palika in Nagaur district and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pinki Kumari (24) from Pahari Nagar Palika in Deeg district.

The remaining 17 unopposed candidates are independents.

Elections to the 232 remaining seats in the urban local bodies are scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 11.

Geographical Distribution Of Unopposed Wins

The capital Jaipur has bucked the trend, with no candidate declared elected unopposed from any of its 150 wards.

Deeg recorded the highest number of uncontested winners at 10, followed by Chittorgarh with six and Sikar with five.

Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Khairthal-Tijara recorded four each, while Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur district, Dholpur and Jalore had three each.

The BJP accounted for around 56.4 percent of the unopposed victories, while the Congress had 20.5 per cent and independents 23.1 percent.

Party Strongholds In Uncontested Seats

In Deeg, seven of the 10 candidates elected unopposed are independents. All six seats of Chittorgarh were won by the BJP. Jodhpur's Bilara saw all four unopposed candidates from the BJP. The candidates of the ruling party were also elected unopposed in Jalore, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Rajsamand.

The 16 Congress candidates elected unopposed are from areas including Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Kota.

Independents have secured unopposed victories in Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli, among other places.