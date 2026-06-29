Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » News » Rajasthan to get Yamuna waters from Haryana during monsoon

Rajasthan to get Yamuna waters from Haryana during monsoon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt June 29, 2026 16:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Haryana and Rajasthan have finally inked a crucial agreement to implement the 1994 Upper Yamuna river board pact (UYRB), ensuring Rajasthan receives its due share of water from the Hathini Kund barrage during monsoon months after decades of delay.

Rajasthan-Haryana water pact

IMAGE: Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma at the UYRB pact signing, New Delhi, June 29, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab @ANI/X

Key Points

  • Haryana and Rajasthan signed an agreement to implement the 1994 UYRB pact.
  • The agreement ensures Rajasthan receives water from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoons.
  • The original 1994 agreement, involving multiple Yamuna basin states, was stalled for 32 years.
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan were present.
  • Rajasthan will now get its allocated water via an underground pipeline.

Haryana and Rajasthan on Monday signed an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the 1994 Upper Yamuna river board (UYRB) agreement, which will allow Rajasthan to get water from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoons, the officials said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the MoU ceremony, besides Shah.

 

Resolving Decades-Old Water Dispute

The UYRB agreement was signed 32 years ago in 1994, but could not be implemented till now due to the absence of a canal system to supply water to Rajasthan.

After the agreement, Rajasthan will get its due water through an underground water pipeline from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoon months.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on May 12, 1994, by the Yamuna basin States, namely Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, regarding the allocation of the surface flow of the Yamuna River. After its creation in 2000, Uttarakhand was also included in the MoU. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

yamuna water agreementharyana rajasthan water disputehathini kund barrageupper yamuna river boardinter-state water sharing

More From Rediff

65-year-old man to hang for 3-year-old's rape-murder

65-year-old man to hang for 3-year-old's rape-murder
When Raakh Reminded Me Of Horrific College Memory

When Raakh Reminded Me Of Horrific College Memory
'US Was Openly Insulting India'

'US Was Openly Insulting India'

Related Stories

Rebels shifted to safe location in Rajasthan: Raut

Rebels shifted to safe location in Rajasthan: Raut

Quick Links

RajasthanHaryanaUYRBHathini KundHistoric YamunaAmit ShahNayab Singh SainiBhajanlal SharmaUnion HomeJal Shakti

Web Stories

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India
Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!