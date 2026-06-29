Rajasthan to get Yamuna waters from Haryana during monsoon

Haryana and Rajasthan have finally inked a crucial agreement to implement the 1994 Upper Yamuna river board pact (UYRB), ensuring Rajasthan receives its due share of water from the Hathini Kund barrage during monsoon months after decades of delay.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma at the UYRB pact signing, New Delhi, June 29, 2026 . Photograph: Screen grab @ANI/X

Key Points Haryana and Rajasthan signed an agreement to implement the 1994 UYRB pact.

The agreement ensures Rajasthan receives water from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoons.

The original 1994 agreement, involving multiple Yamuna basin states, was stalled for 32 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan were present.

Rajasthan will now get its allocated water via an underground pipeline.

Haryana and Rajasthan on Monday signed an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the 1994 Upper Yamuna river board (UYRB) agreement, which will allow Rajasthan to get water from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoons, the officials said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the MoU ceremony, besides Shah.

Resolving Decades-Old Water Dispute

The UYRB agreement was signed 32 years ago in 1994, but could not be implemented till now due to the absence of a canal system to supply water to Rajasthan.

After the agreement, Rajasthan will get its due water through an underground water pipeline from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoon months.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on May 12, 1994, by the Yamuna basin States, namely Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, regarding the allocation of the surface flow of the Yamuna River. After its creation in 2000, Uttarakhand was also included in the MoU.