Rajasthan ACB Nabs Engineer, Middleman In Bribe Case

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has successfully apprehended a JVVNL assistant engineer and a middleman in Tonk for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to prevent action over a removed electricity meter, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

Key Points Rajasthan ACB arrested a JVVNL assistant engineer and a middleman in Tonk.

The accused were caught red-handed accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe.

The bribe was demanded to return a removed electricity meter and stop vigilance action.

The assistant engineer, Navneet Singh Gurjar, and middleman, Mohammad Shazim, face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an assistant engineer of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and a middleman in Tonk district for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials said.

The accused official Navneet Singh Gurjar, posted as assistant engineer in JVVNL, Tonk, and Mohammad Shazim, a computer operator acting as a middleman, were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the ACB said in a statement.

Bribe Demand And ACB Trap

According to the ACB, a complaint was filed alleging that an electricity department team had removed the complainant's meter after taking photographs, and the accused official had later demanded Rs 25,000 to return it and cease further action, including filling of a vigilance case report. Later, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Following verification, an ACB team laid a trap. During the operation, the assistant engineer allegedly directed the complainant to hand over the bribe money to Shazim at his office. The middleman accepted the cash, counted it and kept it with him, following which the ACB team recovered the amount and arrested both accused, the statement said.

Officials said a case has been registered in this connection under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further interrogation of the accused is underway.