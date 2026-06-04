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How Rajasthan Police Is Dismantling Organised Crime Networks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 21:10 IST

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Rajasthan Police is aggressively targeting organised crime and drug trafficking, initiating proceedings to attach over Rs 220 crore in illegally acquired assets and dismantling criminal economic networks across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police has initiated proceedings to attach over Rs 220 crore worth of illegally acquired assets from criminals and organised crime networks.
  • Action has been taken against 636 criminals under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, with Rs 32 crore in properties already seized.
  • Demolition drives against illegal constructions have resulted in the destruction of properties worth over Rs 35 crore between January and May this year.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Task Force has intensified action against drug traffickers, freezing assets worth approximately Rs 33 crore from 36 individuals.
  • New legal provisions aim to dismantle economic networks of offenders and allow confiscated properties to be returned to victims.

Rajasthan Police has launched a major crackdown on criminals and organised crime networks, with proceedings initiated to attach their illegally acquired assets worth over Rs 220 crore, officials said on Thursday. Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma said action has been initiated under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita against 636 criminals and their illegally acquired assets identified across the state. He said that so far, properties worth around Rs 32 crore in connection with 13 cases have been seized following court orders, including Rs 12 crore worth of assets in a single case in Bundi district.

Targeting Criminal Assets And Illegal Constructions

Police have prepared a list of 636 hardcore offenders and filed applications in 584 cases in various courts for attachment of movable and immovable properties. Courts have issued notices in 182 cases, he said. In a parallel drive to dismantle the financial base of organised criminals, authorities have also carried out demolition drives against illegal constructions. Between January 1 and May 28 this year, 39 such actions were taken, leading to the demolition of properties worth over Rs 35 crore. Jhalawar district recorded the highest number of such actions.

 

Intensified Action Against Drug Trafficking

DGP Sharma said police have also intensified action against narcotics trafficking through the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Between January and April this year, proceedings were initiated against 36 drug traffickers, of which 28 cases were approved for seizure and freezing of around Rs 33 crore worth of assets under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Officials said the new legal provisions aim not only to imprison offenders but also to dismantle their economic networks, thereby weakening criminal operations. They added that under the law, confiscated properties may be returned to victims through the district administration, providing relief to those affected by criminal activities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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