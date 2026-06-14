Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force Cracks Down On Drug Trafficking

Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has successfully cracked down on drug trafficking, seizing narcotics worth Rs 92 lakh and arresting six individuals in a series of coordinated operations across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan's ANTF seized narcotics worth Rs 92 lakh in six operations across multiple districts.

Six individuals were arrested in connection with drug trafficking activities.

Major seizures included over 500 kg of poppy husk, opium, smack, and 139 cannabis plants.

A significant bust in Bhilwara involved a truck with secret compartments used to conceal poppy husk.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Rajasthan Police has seized narcotics worth around Rs 92 lakh in six separate operations across the state and arrested six persons, an official said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police, ANTF, Vikas Kumar said the operations were carried out in coordination with local police in Bhilwara, Karauli, Barmer, Udaipur and Nagaur districts as part of a crackdown against drug trafficking.

Nearly 520 kg of poppy husk, besides opium, smack and 139 cannabis plants, were seized during the operations, and three vehicles were impounded, he said.

Key Seizures And Arrests Across Districts

In the biggest seizure, ANTF personnel and local police in Bhilwara intercepted a truck on the Kothari river bridge and recovered 517.07 kg of 'doda chura' (poppy husk) concealed in specially-built secret chambers inside the vehicle.

The chambers were welded beneath the truck's body and floor and had to be opened using a gas cutter, police said, adding that the truck driver, Prakash Jat (31), a resident of Barmer district, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Targeting Drug Operations In Karauli And Barmer

In Karauli district, police raided a farm on Bayana Road in Hindaun City and seized 139 cannabis plants weighing 26.215 kg. A case was registered against the landowner under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In Barmer's Chohtan area, police raided a cafe outlet and seized over 1.8 kg of poppy husk, 75 grams of opium and Rs 3,600 in cash allegedly linked to drug sales. The outlet owner, Kalu Ram alias Khuma Ram Bishnoi (66), was arrested.

In another operation in Barmer's Dhanau area, police arrested a cloth merchant and seized 448 grams of poppy husk from his shop.

Similar actions were taken in Udaipur and Nagaur districts too, the senior official said.