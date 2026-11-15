Operation Trinetra: Pratapgarh Police Freeze Rs 1.25 Crore Assets Of Drug Kingpin

Pratapgarh police have successfully frozen assets worth Rs 1.25 crore belonging to notorious drug trafficker Wasim Khan, dealing a significant blow to his illicit network under the stringent NDPS Act.

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Key Points Pratapgarh police froze assets worth Rs 1.25 crore belonging to alleged drug trafficker Wasim Khan under Operation Trinetra on Sunday.

The frozen assets, including a house, car, and tractor, were identified as being acquired through drug trafficking.

Khan has 19 criminal cases registered against him in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh since 2003, including murder and narcotics trafficking.

The freezing order was approved on November 13 and notices were subsequently placed on the properties on November 15.

Khan was arrested on September 12 following a drug seizure on April 1 this year in Jodhpur, where narcotics were traced back to him.

Pratapgarh police have frozen movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 1.25 crore belonging to a history-sheeter allegedly involved in drug trafficking, under Operation Trinetra, officials said on Sunday.

Major Asset Freeze Under Operation Trinetra

The assets of Wasim Khan, a resident of Devaldi village in Pratapgarh district, include a luxury house, a car and a tractor, police said.

Khan has 19 criminal cases registered against him in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh since 2003, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, illegal possession of arms and narcotics trafficking under the NDPS Act, they said.

The freezing action was undertaken under the NDPS Act after a financial investigation identified properties allegedly acquired through drug trafficking.

The competent authority and administrator under SAFEMA (FOP) and the NDPS Act in New Delhi approved and confirmed the freezing order on November 13.

Arnod police subsequently placed freezing notices on the properties on November 15, officials said.

Details Of Frozen Properties And Criminal Background

The frozen assets include a house, tin shed and land in Devaldi village, estimated to be worth Rs 1.04 crore, a car valued at around Rs 12 lakh and a tractor estimated at Rs 9 lakh.

The case originated from a drug seizure on April 1 this year in the Bhopalgarh police station area of Jodhpur district, where police recovered 80.54 grams of MD and 1.25 grams of heroin from Samandar, a resident of Hingoli.

During the investigation, the seized narcotics were allegedly traced to Khan, following which he was arrested on September 12 and sent to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, police said.

Khan is a history-sheeter of Arnod police station and has allegedly been involved in drug procurement and trafficking for a long time. The cases against him are registered in various police stations in Rajasthan, including Arnod, Pratapgarh, Salmgarh and Bhopalgarh, and in Madhya Pradesh, including Mandsaur, Indore and Rau.

Police said the action was aimed at disrupting the financial networks of narcotics traffickers and preventing the use or transfer of properties allegedly acquired through illegal trade.