How Rajasthan Police Froze Rs 80 Lakh Assets Of Drug Trafficker

Rajasthan Police has successfully frozen Rs 80 lakh worth of assets belonging to an alleged drug trafficker in Pratapgarh, demonstrating a strong stance against narcotics trade under the stringent NDPS Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan Police in Pratapgarh froze assets worth Rs 80 lakh belonging to alleged drug trafficker Asad Iqbal.

The action was taken under the SAFEMA and NDPS Act, approved by the Competent Authority in New Delhi, as part of 'Operation Trinetra'.

A financial investigation revealed Iqbal's substantial illegal income from inter-state opium and doda-chura trafficking.

The frozen assets include a Rs 70 lakh house and a Rs 10 lakh car, acquired through illicit drug trade.

Asad Iqbal is a habitual offender with six cases registered under the NDPS Act in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan Police in Pratapgarh has frozen assets worth around Rs 80 lakh of an alleged drug trafficker as part of a campaign against the narcotics trade, officials said on Sunday.

Police Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

According to officials, a proposal to freeze the illegal properties of the accused, Asad Iqbal, was sent by Rathanjana SHO Vijendra Singh to the Competent Authority under SAFEMA and the NDPS Act in New Delhi, which has approved the action. The action was carried out under 'Operation Trinetra', launched on the directions of the police headquarters.

Police said the accused was arrested on December 3, 2024, by a team of Neemuch Cantt police station in Madhya Pradesh, when 2.8 kg of opium was recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and he was sent to jail.

Following his arrest, a special team of Pratapgarh police conducted a financial investigation which revealed that the accused had earned substantial illegal income through inter-state trafficking of opium and doda-chura over a long period. The probe found that he used the proceeds to build a house in his native village Panmodi, valued at around Rs 70 lakh, and purchased a car worth about Rs 10 lakh.

After receiving approval from the competent authority, police teams on Monday pasted "property freezing" notices on the house and the vehicle, officials said, adding that the assets cannot now be sold or transferred. The police have also informed the revenue and transport departments for further legal action.

Officials said the accused is a habitual offender with six cases registered against him under the NDPS Act in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.