Police Constable Held In Kota Over Rs 14 Lakh Allegedly From Drug Trade

A Rajasthan Police constable faces arrest and a four-day remand after nearly Rs 14 lakh, suspected to be proceeds from illegal drug activities, was seized from his car in Kota.

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Key Points A Rajasthan Police constable was arrested in Kota after nearly Rs 14 lakh, allegedly from illegal drug proceeds, was recovered from his car on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a joint operation by Kota police's District Special Team and Vigyan Nagar police late Monday night.

The constable, Manoj Malav, posted in Jhalawar district, was handed over for a four-day police remand for interrogation on Tuesday.

Police acted on a tip-off regarding suspected drug smuggling, though no narcotic substances were physically recovered from his possession.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations into potential links to illicit drug trafficking networks are ongoing.

A Rajasthan Police constable was arrested from Chatarpur Road under Vigyan Nagar police station in a joint operation after nearly Rs 14 lakh, allegedly sourced from illegal drugs, was recovered from his car, which was also seized, officials said on Tuesday.

The Kota police's District Special Team (DST) and Vigyan Nagar police conducted the joint operation late Monday night, they said.

Investigation Details

The constable, identified as Manoj Malav, posted at the Ghatoli police station in Jhalawar district, was on Tuesday handed over to the police for a four-day remand for interrogation.

Acting on a tip-off from Jhalawar police regarding suspected drug smuggling, Kota police intercepted and detained the accused while he was travelling by car near Chatrapura pond in Vigyan Nagar late Monday night, Vigyan Nagar Circle Inspector (CI) Ramlaxman said.

During the search, the police recovered nearly 14 lakh rupees in cash, he added.

Arrest and Legal Action

Although police initially received information that the constable had come to Kota to sell illegal drugs, no narcotic substances were physically recovered from his possession during the search, he added.

During interrogation, the constable failed to provide any clear explanation regarding the source of the recovered cash.

Based on the recovery and suspicious circumstances pointing toward illegal drug trade proceeds, a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Vigyan Nagar police station; his car was seized, and he was formally arrested, the CI said.

Further investigation into the matter was handed over to Mahaveer Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Harendra Singh, he added.

The accused constable was produced before court later in the day on Tuesday, and the court ordered him four-day police remand for interrogation, IO Harendra Singh said, adding that the police team continues to investigate potential links to illicit drug trafficking networks.