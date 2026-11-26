Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has dismantled an interstate racket involved in supplying forged medical degrees and manipulating university websites to secure medical council registrations for unqualified individuals.

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Key Points Rajasthan Police SOG busted an interstate racket supplying forged medical degrees and facilitating their upload on university websites.

Three alleged members, including middleman Satyajit Panigrahi, Manish Manjhi, and Khurram Taufiq, were arrested following the interrogation of Ramkishore Mahawar.

The racket arranged backdated MBBS, MD, and other medical qualifications for several lakh rupees, using social media for customer contact.

Members had distinct roles: customer acquisition, document forging, and uploading documents to university websites for online verification.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by the Rajasthan Medical Council in October 2024 regarding suspected registrations obtained using forged documents.

Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has busted an interstate racket involved in supplying forged medical degrees and getting them uploaded on university websites to facilitate registration with medical councils, officials said on Thursday.

Uncovering The Racket's Operations

Three alleged members of the racket, including middleman Satyajit Panigrahi, have been arrested following the interrogation of Ramkishore Mahawar, a Class 11-pass man who had earlier been arrested for allegedly practising medicine using fake qualifications.

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said that Mahawar's interrogation led investigators to a network that arranged backdated MBBS, MD and other medical qualifications for several lakh rupees.

Panigrahi, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested in Mumbai. He allegedly contacted prospective customers through Facebook and WhatsApp and negotiated deals for forged degrees.

The other two accused are Manish Manjhi of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Khurram Taufiq of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Manjhi arranged forged marksheets, degrees and diplomas, while Taufiq uploaded the documents on university websites to make them appear genuine during online verification. Taufiq was arrested in Lucknow.

Bansal said the gang had divided responsibilities among its members, with different people handling customers, preparing forged documents, and uploading them online.

The Investigation's Origins And Impact

The racket came to light during the investigation into Mahawar, who had allegedly obtained fake MBBS and MD (Gynaecology) degrees and secured registration with the Delhi Medical Council.

Despite having studied only up to Class 11, Mahawar allegedly worked as a junior resident on contract at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last year.

He also allegedly performed sonography at hospitals in Delhi using a forged Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis.

Police said Mahawar had paid several lakh rupees to obtain forged qualifications and medical registrations.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by the Rajasthan Medical Council at Jaipur's Ashok Nagar police station in October 2024 over suspected registrations obtained using forged documents. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the SOG.

Bansal said the SOG was trying to identify other members of the racket and people who may have obtained medical registrations using forged degrees.